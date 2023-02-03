Flava returns to Christchurch, bringing old school hip hop and R’n’B to local airwaves

Friday, 3 February, 2023 - 10:35

New Zealand Media and Entertainment’s is thrilled to be expanding its radio network even further, with this week’s return of Flava to the Christchurch region on 93.3FM.

The return will see Flava’s line up (Stacey Morrison, Mike Puru and Azura Lane on Breakfast and Mariner ‘Maz’ Fagaiava on Drive) hitting Åtautahi airwaves, along with the best old school hip hop and R’n’B beats from beloved favourites like Snoop, Usher, Missy Elliott and Alicia Keys.

Flava Content Director Marty Hehewerth says: "We’re so excited to be back on the airwaves in Christchurch, especially now that we’re a purely old school hip hop and R’n’B format. Flava is the radio station for lovers of the golden age - 24/7 we play the biggest throwbacks from the 90s and 2000s. From getting ready for work in the morning, right through to getting ready for a night out, Flava has got listeners covered with the best beats. There’s nothing else like it in Canterbury!"

Stacey Morrison, born and bred Cantabrian and Flava Breakfast host, says she’s proud the radio station will now be even more accessible to those in the Åtautahi region.

"I'm so happy Flava will now be reaching my old hometown to offer something totally unique - all the hip hop and R’n’B sounds I used to dance to in Christchurch when I first started night clubbing! I love this station and its music, and can't wait to talk to more Cantabrians, who know we're on iHeartRadio and can now tune into our Christchurch frequency too," she says.

To celebrate its return to the region, Flava played 10,000 of its best songs back-to-back throughout the month of January. Over the course of the year, the radio station is looking forward to partnering with local businesses and events in the Christchurch community as often as possible.

Listeners across New Zealand love Flava. Last year it reached nearly 170,000 listeners and 59,000 devices tuned in to Flava each month via NZME’s digital radio platform, iHeartRadio.