Tuawahine Tour cancelled

Thursday, 9 February, 2023 - 16:09

Due to unforeseen circumstances, event organisers of TUAWAHINE TOUR have had to make the very diﬃcult decision today to cancel their upcoming shows in Auckland on March 2nd, Hawkes Bay on March 3rd and in Wellington March 10th.

"We hope to be able to bring Tuawahine to life again in the very near future. And we thank our audiences for their support and understanding," a spokesperson said.

For refunds, ticket holders can contact the ticketing agencies where they purchased tickets.