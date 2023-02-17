What Keith Did - Weird theatre show with a manual to live by - Gannet Productions

Friday, 17 February, 2023 - 16:59

What Keith Did explores a single moment of anger against a dystopian backdrop (think Matrix and 1984 on a theatre budget). Upon entry to this not-too-distant world you receive The Manual, an extensive document to live by, eat by, poop by and die by. The debut theatre show by Gannet Productions on at New Zealand Fringe Festival, March 2-5th, sees performer James Kiesel and director Alex Suha making something guaranteed weird, oddly funny, and pretty unique.

Anger in itself is a completely normal, healthy, human emotion but people have a complicated relationship with it. And Kiesel thinks it’s better to make art exploring it, rather than stuffing it down and letting it fester. Over the last year he has worked on various projects exploring anger, including: making and firing a catapult, a photographic project of people flipping tables, and running tantrum workshops; What Keith Did is the big finale. Kiesel says, "the nascence of the show is looking at my own anger, what it is and what my relation to it is. My anger doesn’t necessarily look like what you see in the media, it’s not punching things or yelling at people. I still get angry but not like you expect. I think many people will relate to experiencing anger in a different way. For me a lot of it is around suppression, getting angry quietly by myself and feeling the need to release that pressure."

One of the most impressive elements of the show is The Manual, a piece of art in itself. 40 pages of horrifying rules for living in the 203rd Century; the ‘Domestic I/O’ stands out as one such concept - a system that provides nutrition and removes human waste all in one. Director, Alex Suha laughs, "if no one sees this show and spends the whole time reading The Manual, I’ll be happy." Another impressive element is the creative duo have built most of the show on Whatsapp calls across the Pacific Ocean. Suha continues, "What once was a lot of mystery, suddenly clicks and actually all that time spent talking about the show and marinating on it was building up a rich world, now we just need to turn the key. It’s not everyday you work with a performer who is to-the-point. It is very gratifying to work so quickly after so long."

What Keith Did runs for four nights only from 2-5 March (Thursday/Friday 6.45pm, Saturday/Sunday 6.30pm) at Two/Fifty Seven, a co-working and events space at 2/57 Willis Street. Tickets are $18-$22 and available at https://www.fringe.co.nz/show/what-keith-did