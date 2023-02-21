Operatunity steps back in time with 'The Ultimate 70s Show'

Tuesday, 21 February, 2023 - 11:08

Operatunity Daytime Concerts and Travel is excited to present The Ultimate 70s Show, its first ever concert of music from this glamorous and psychedelic disco decade. The concert will be visiting 22 venues nationwide, 21st March - 21st April 2023 and is guaranteed to inject a vital dose of dancing, glamour and good vibes to retirees across New Zealand delivered with Operatunity’s signature fun, flair and care.

The Ultimate 70s Show stars a colourful cast of homegrown talent, with Operatunity Resident Artists Bonaventure Allan-Moetaua, Karl Perigo and Kelly Lim Harris joined by special guest artist Rebecca Wright. Rebecca has cemented her status as musical theatre royalty in New Zealand having performed several lead roles at Auckland’s beloved Civic Theatre as well as starring in both Coca Cola Christmas in The Park and Symphony Under the Stars. She was also a finalist in NZ Idol back in 2006. Operatunity’s sensational singers will be joined by a funky live band made up of some of New Zealand’s most iconic instrumentalists, guitarist Chet O’Connell, bassist Neil Hannan and pianist Grant Winterburn.

This is the first time Operatunity has ever presented a show of music from this era, reflecting the increasingly modern tastes of their audiences who are primarily retirees. The show will be filled with fabulous costumes, good vibes, and great music, with seniors set to boogie along to all their favourite 70s hits. Audiences will be transported back in time with songs by the most stellar artists of the 70s such as ABBA, The Bee Gees, Jackson Five, Donna Summer, and many more funky favourites! As an Operatunity special touch, audiences will even get to mingle with the stars of the show over complimentary morning tea served before the performance.

Part of Operatunity’s commitment to bring music and joy to seniors right across New Zealand, The Ultimate 70s show will visit 22 centres from Whangarei to Invercargill, visiting venues such as the Civic Theatre Invercargill, Centrestage Orewa, and Southward Theatre Kapiti. Committed to its care of senior communities, all venues have been chosen for their convenience, accessibility, and easy parking.

Retirees across New Zealand are out and about and celebrating being able to live again! What better way than with a psychedelic disco party that will have audiences dancing in their seats to all their favourite music of their youth. As Malcom from Tauranga says, "These concerts are a ray of sunshine!"

The Ultimate 70s Show tours nationwide 21st March - 21st April 2023. Tickets $39-$42 (subscription and group discounts available) and include complimentary morning tea with the artists. For more information and to book visit www.operatunity.co.nz or call the friendly Operatunity office team toll-free 0508 266 237.