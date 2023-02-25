Fear: A review by Ted Johnston NC

Saturday, 25 February, 2023 - 15:02

The new book FEAR, by Byron Clark. A review by Ted Johnston Coleader , New Conservative.

"Don’t bother reading Lord of the rings’ next time you want some dramatic fiction, reach for ‘FEAR-NZ’s hostile underworld of extremists’, instead" says Ted Johnston.

"This is the best laugh I have had in ages", said Ted Johnston, Coleader of New Conservative. "and thanks for the mention."" It’s the first book I’ve bought in a while".

"I respect his right to give his opinion, and stand by his right, even though the book’s a bit iffy to say the least. I say good on him, everyone has to make a living. That’s what New Conservative stands for"

However, quoting old departed party leaders, who no longer are even members and their old policies that no longer exist, is like accusing the current Labour govt of being for big business, because Lange promoted Rogernomics. And focussing on what some board member state as individuals, is misrepresenting the party position. "Talk to me" says Ted Johnston. "Remember new leadership, new policies."

Some could characterise Ted Johnston as being like a personable, caring and friendly Teddy bear, whose policies boil down to " why can’t we all just be friends?" He states," I must being doing something right, as I have both Bradley on the left, and Slater on the right, hating me."

He states" I want my legacy after New Conservative enter parliament in 2023 to be that " ‘I left it a better place for ordinary people to live in, than when I arrived,’ or what is the point."

He states. "New Conservative has no intention of remaining a small party, but seeks to build a new third major party to displace the current irresponsible Labour/National duopoly."

"Like dinosaurs the Nat Lab twins work together to suppress small parties, and prevent the evolution of intelligence and accountability in parliament, like dinosaurs suppressed mammals. "

The funny thing is there is no focus on the extreme left in the book FEAR, mainly because it appears they are the govt. Look at the policies Labour and Greens passed with no mandate, and under urgency. ( And National has the similar social policies).

It also goes to show if the govt spends $100 million on funding mainstream media, it can create a (political) climate warming crisis , so that books like this are (almost ) believable. Money can spread propaganda better than anything. Just look at the misinformation -disinformation new creations.

But realistically, no one should ever tolerate extreme violence or actions, and the Christchurch mosque attacks is unacceptable for any kind, or civilised culture or people, and New Conservative does not tolerate racism or bullying in any form. "That is why we want the Bill of Rights as Supreme Law, that even the govt can’t ignore." Says Ted Johnston, (the innocent victim of an intolerant egging incident at the University of Auckland debate 2022).

So, 1 thumb up 1down for this read. Be kind.