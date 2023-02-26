Wings Air Festival announces new date

Sunday, 26 February, 2023 - 14:00

Wings Over Wairarapa Air Festival has a new date, the Masterton based festival that attracts tens of thousands from across Aotearoa as well as international visitors will now take place from 24-26 November 2023.

The festival was postponed this month due to the response and on-going recovery after Cyclone Gabrielle as well as the ongoing unpredictability of the weather.

Board Chairman and former Defence Minister Ron Mark shared that "after the decision to postpone it has been a priority for the team to work with our key stakeholders to secure a new date. With today’s announcement we can get planning underway again to deliver a world-class Air Festival based right here in the Wairarapa. Our board and management team are both humbled and grateful for the incredible support that we have received from our partners, stakeholders, ticketholders, and the wider community."

The festival takes place every two years, drawing crowds with a large aircraft display. It was scheduled to take place from February 24 to February 26.

Wings General Manager Carla Steed, confirmed "ticket holders will automatically have their tickets transferred to the new date, whilst those who are unable to make the new date will have a 14 day window to request a full refund. We really appreciate the support we have received, and hope that the community continues to get behind the festival."

As well as the spectacular air display programme, Wings Over Wairarapa Air Festival also features the Take Flight programme - an interactive STEM education programme that provides engaging activities and demonstrations to school ages children on the Friday and is also available for all visitors on Saturday and Sunday. The aim of the programme is to inspire and engage tamariki and rangatahi to consider STEM pathways, with a large focus on aviation and aerospace.

For more information about Wings Over Wairarapa Air Festival, follow the social channels or visit Wings Over Wairarapa www.wings.org.nz