Celebrate Children’s Day 2023 with a bang in Hamilton this weekend

Tuesday, 28 February, 2023 - 12:07

Celebrate Children’s Day 2023 with a bang in Hamilton Kirikiriroa this weekend. We have fun activities and free offers happening across the city at Hamilton Gardens, Hamilton Zoo, Waikato Museum, Waterworld, and Central Library.

Te RÄ O NgÄ Tamariki, Children’s Day is celebrated throughout New Zealand on Sunday 5 March 2023, but Hamilton City Council is doubling the fun this year, with events on Saturday 4 March as well.

Round up your tamariki and start your celebrations on Saturday at Waikato Museum and Hamilton Gardens. Waikato Museum are hosting free activities from 10.30am to 3.30pm, with Kudos Science Trust: Science Spinners bringing a variety of science activities and Legends Unleashed Dinosaurs Aotearoa armed with dinosaur treasures and all things paleontology.

Hamilton Gardens has Cinderella and Belle in the Enclosed Gardens from 11am to 2pm and Free Lunch Street Theatre will be doing face painting for kids outside the information centre / pavilion.

If you want to cool down, come splash around at Waterworld, where there will be fun activities like a manu competition, hydroslides, inflatables on the water, and kayaking and paddle boats from 2pm to 6pm. Kids get in free and accompanying adults for half-price.

On Sunday, Hamilton Zoo is offering 50% off standard Zoo entry as well as free buses thanks to BUSIT (check the Hamilton Zoo Facebook page for terms and conditions). Not only will kids get to see all the animals, they’ll also be able to see special guests like Spiderman and Wonder Woman roaming at the Zoo with bubbles and games from 11am to 2pm.

The Central Library is also getting involved with a bunch of different activities for tamariki, including a scavenger hunt, LEGO, arts and crafts, race cars, PlayStation, giant piano, and so much more.