Te Ao with Moana proud to be finalists in the 2023 Voyager Awards - Whakaata Maori

Friday, 14 April, 2023 - 17:37

Whakaata MÄori’s acclaimed current affairs show Te Ao with Moana has been named as a finalist for the third year in a row, in three categories in this year’s prestigious Voyager Awards.

Wena Harawira, TÄhuhu Kawe PÅ«rongo Whakaata MÄori says she’s proud of the Te Ao Moana team who continue to tell news stories through an authentic MÄori lens.

"Te Ao with Moana plays an important part in keeping MÄori communities up to date with the latest news and current events. Our team works hard to tell news stories that impact MÄori locally, nationally, and internationally."

The efforts from award-winning journalists who can share stories in a voice that is uniquely MÄori, has resulted in the Te Ao with Moana team being finalists in the following categories:

Best Reporting - Arts and Culture - Moana Maniapoto Te Tohu Kairangi Award - MÄori affairs - Hikurangi Jackson Best Current Affairs Programme

"The Voyager Awards recognises excellence in journalism, but it is the communities we serve who deserve excellence." continues Ms. Harawira.

Congratulations to all the finalists. We look forward to the awards evening on 27 May at the Cordis Hotel.