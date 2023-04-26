Red Bull Dance Your Style hits Auckland for first time

Wednesday, 26 April, 2023 - 08:01

Red Bull has announced its leading international all-styles dance event is coming to Auckland, New Zealand on Friday, May 26 from 4.00pm The dancers will thrill, surprise, and delight the audience by adapting on the go their chosen style of movement to a range of contemporary music that the audience know and love Members of the public are encouraged to join Red Bull for the free event at Takutai Square, Britomart to watch the 16 dancers battle it out and vote for their favourite

Auckland, New Zealand - the world-renowned dance event Red Bull Dance Your Style is officially coming to Aotearoa for the first time with a stacked line up of Kiwi talent ready to face off in all-styles dance battles. Aucklanders can expect an evening of entertainment and an unforgettable spectacle of New Zealand’s street battle dance scene.

Red Bull Dance Your Style will have its first New Zealand National Final held in Auckland at Takutai Square, Britomart on May 26 where 16 dancers from across the nation will compete to win the hearts of the crowd for the national championship title, and the opportunity to compete at the World Final in Frankfurt, Germany on November 4.

The unique all-styles dance competition is paying homage to the local dance communities pushing dance culture forward. The competition will summon the country’s best dancers across hip-hop, house, waacking, turfing, krumping, popping and everything in between to battle their way against each other through four rounds - heats, quarter finals, semi-finals and the final.

The global competition has seen more than 130 events in over 30 countries and has become a highly anticipated event for dance and entertainment lovers that is finally making its claim on home soil - and best of all, it’s completely free to the public.

Judged by the audience, Red Bull Dance Your Style is all about giving freedom to dancers - there's no pressure of a panel of judges, no planned choreography or one dedicated style of dance, and no pre-chosen music. It's all about embracing the moment and moving to the beat.

Rina Chae, Mother of New Zealand’s Imperial House of Waacking who is also known as ‘Queen of New Zealand K-pop’ is thrilled to come onboard as the official dance liaison.

‘’The local dance community is filled with so many amazing people with varying talents and different backgrounds. Red Bull Dance Your Style is a chance to showcase our incredible dancers while giving them the freedom to get creative and really show who they are and what they’ve got.

‘’It's a time to celebrate the community and show the nation everything that dance has to offer,’’ Rina shares.

Lance Savali, one of the country’s most-loved names in the dance scene will be hosting the event and is eager to bring it to life with his energy, passion and love for the community.

‘I love New Zealand’s dance scene and celebrating it is really important to me. I’m excited to be part of an international event like Red Bull Dance Your Style that has had such an impact on dance communities around the globe. It’s going to be epic seeing the talent and the vibes!’’ says Lance.

‘’It’s awesome that the crowd get to be the judges - this gives the dancers the opportunity to really express their personality, character and skill. The winner will come down to whoever can win over the crowd with their performance and individuality.’’

The 16 dancers in Red Bull Dance Your Style will have the dancefloor as their canvas to thrill, surprise, and delight the audience by adapting on the go their chosen style of movement to a range of contemporary music. Whoever manages to 'wow' the crowd will win their vote and become winner of New Zealand’s Red Bull Dance Your Style and head to Frankfurt for the World Final.

Red Bull Dance Your Style will be held at Takutai Square, Britomart in Auckland on May 26 from 4.00pm with the event officially kicking off at 6.00pm - and will be a free public event for all to enjoy. Spectators can expect an evening of entertainment and an unforgettable spectacle of New Zealand’s street battle dance scene.

For more information and event details visit the Red Bull website and follow @redbullnz on Instagram and TikTok.