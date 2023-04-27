'Our Sacred Maori Voices' book launched

|
Te PÅ«kenga - New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology last night celebrated the official launch of Our Sacred MÄori Voices, a book about six Äkonga MÄori (MÄori learners') journeys that it is hoped might inspire other Äkonga to forge a path in higher education.
The authors come from a variety of backgrounds, with diverse early life experiences and a range of locations across Aotearoa New Zealand. Their unique narratives reflect the distinct and dynamic lives of growing up and being MÄori.
The book showcases the early-years experiences of six Otago Polytechnic | Te PÅ«kenga Capable NZ undergraduate learners: Tracy Te Wake, Keri Ropiha, Bobbi-Jo Clark-Heu, Kera Baker, Kim Gotlieb, and Scout River Barbour-Evans. It is edited by Otago Polytechnic Associate Professors Kelli Te MaihÄroa and Adrian Woodhouse.
Our Sacred MÄori Voices was first published in late 2022 by Otago Polytechnic Press, part of Te PÅ«kenga Publishing Group.
The official launch of the book was a hybrid event. Held at Otago Polytechnic | Te PÅ«kenga Hub on Wednesday 26 April, it also featured several online speakers, including Te PÅ«kenga Chief Executive Peter Winder.
Present at the launch, Te PÅ«kenga Pourangi MÄtauranga me ngÄ PÅ«naha Ako | DCE Academic Centre and Learning Systems Megan Gibbons said although the creation of Te PÅ«kenga Publishing Group was in its early stages, it showed the organisation’s commitment to elevating and enabling academic freedom.
"Te PÅ«kenga divisions across the motu, including Otago Polytechnic, already publish and share research in a range of formats and for various audiences. With the establishment of Te PÅ«kenga we now have the opportunity to establish an umbrella publishing house which can unify and strengthen the publication process across Te PÅ«kenga network," Dr Gibbons said.
"In regards Our Sacred MÄori Voices, the six learners all have very different stories but, collectively, they affirm the need for the focus Te PÅ«kenga has on ensuring that MÄori learners succeed."
Scott Klenner, Director: Research and Postgraduate Studies, Otago Polytechnic, commended the editors as well as the six authors "for telling their stories" and allowing others to learn off the people, places and experiences that shaped them.
"This book contributes to the wider field of indigenous autoethnography by presenting and validating the subjective experiences of these Äkonga MÄori and, creates a resource that can help forge a path for other MÄori in higher education," Mr Klenner said.
Associate Professors Woodhouse and Te MaihÄroa: " Our Sacred MÄori Voices celebrates the richness of diverse MÄori voices, thereby contributing to a growing awareness and understanding of MÄori lived realities, through the lens of different histories and seeds of hope for the next generations.
"Having insight into diverse cultural backgrounds and the rich tapestry of experiences that learners and whÄnau bring with them, helps build cultural understanding, competencies and empathy between people, both within the place of work and place of learning."
