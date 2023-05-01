NZ Music Month starts today, May 1

Monday, 1 May, 2023 - 06:00

Today marks the start of TE MARAMA PUORO O AOTEAROA 2023 ( NZ Music Month), celebrating ‘Community and Collaboration’. This year’s theme is about working together to build a more connected and collaborative musical landscape across Aotearoa, from songwriting experiments, content co-creation, partnerships to engage and grow audiences, right through to community events.

Rodney Fisher, NZ Music Commission, says 2023’s ‘Community and Collaboration’ theme is about "thinking outside the box to explore what is possible when people work together. In NZ Music Month 2023 we want to celebrate the amazing artists we have in Aotearoa and the work both artists and people across the music sector do building a connected local community."

For artists keen to get involved, Rodney Fisher says it could be as simple as sharing a social media post profiling their favourite local collaborations, right through to collaborating with an artist to create a new track, or cover version. From an industry perspective, it’s about supporting and building the music community and championing collaboration to reach a wider audience.

A huge range of celebrations, new releases, artist tours, initiatives and special events will be rolling out nationwide during TE MARAMA PUORO O AOTEAROA 2023. Each week, we’ll be sending an e-newsletter with an overview of what’s planned. If you’d like to share news to include, drop a note to the publicity team at 818.

TE MARAMA PUORO O AOTEAROA is run by the NZ Music Commission, with support from APRA AMCOS, Creative New Zealand, Independent Music NZ, the MÄori Music Industry Coalition, MusicHelps, the Music Managers Forum, Music Producers Guild NZ Aotearoa, NZ On Air, Recorded Music NZ, Save Our Venues, SOUNZ and Te MÄngai PÄho. The purpose of TE MARAMA PUORO O AOTEAROA is to celebrate music from New Zealand, and the people who make it.

NZ Music Month: ‘Community + Collaboration’