TVNZ 'couples up with Love Island'

Friday, 5 May, 2023 - 07:01

The award-winning reality sensation Love Island is bringing the heat when the world’s favourite dating show returns to TVNZ+ this June for a sizzling summer of fun in the sun.

With Love Island UK, Love Island Australia and Love Island US to be available on TVNZ+, there’ll be more than enough villa antics, banter, and surprise texts to keep viewers hooked across the year. Plus, the first ever spin-off series, Love Island Games will bring together former Islanders from around the world for a second chance at love as they compete in couple and team challenges.

Starting next month, Kiwi fans eagerly awaiting the next batch of hot new singles to enter the sexiest villa on screen can put all their eggs in one basket with brand new episodes of Love Island UK 2023 and Love Island: Aftersun, fast-tracked and available to stream free on TVNZ+.

Hosted by Maya Jama, and narrated by famed comedian Iain Stirling, the lovestruck singletons will be grafting, laying on the Factor 50, and hoping not to be mugged off as they desire, date and dump fellow Islanders in their individual quests to catch feelings instead of the ick.

TVNZ Director of Content Cate Slater says, "We’re thrilled to be bringing Love Island back to TVNZ, it’s a perfect mix of reality, romance and humour and we know that our viewers are crazy for it.

"TVNZ+ offers an extensive line-up of content across all genres, local and international. The Love Island franchise is a global juggernaut and a fantastic addition to our content slate, ensuring we continue to have the very best entertainment content for Kiwis - and all for free."

Also set to stream on TVNZ+ will be an additional mix of Love Island specials, classic series and foreign language editions.

See who pulls who for a chat, who gets pied, who is the biggest melt and just who is whose type on paper from June, for free, on TVNZ+.

Love Island is co-owned by ITV Studios and Motion Content Group Ltd and is distributed internationally by ITV Studios. The hit show has been commissioned in 26 territories ranging from the UK to the USA, Greece to Germany and many more.