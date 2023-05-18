Are you ready to hit the big stage at New Zealand's favourite Christmas party? - Coca-Cola NZ

Thursday, 18 May, 2023 - 10:41

As production for Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park gets underway, the search is on for talented newcomers to be part of the nation's biggest free Christmas spectacular, now in its 29th year.

Creative director, award-winning performer Dixon Nacey and his team are looking for exciting new talent to share the stage with some of New Zealand’s biggest acts when the two outdoor concerts return to Christchurch and Auckland later this year.

Dixon encourages aspiring young performers to audition for the iconic show saying, "This is a unique opportunity for emerging young talent to work with and learn from some of the country’s best, in front of a massive live audience."

Over the years hundreds of talented Kiwis have successfully auditioned for the popular outdoor Christmas show and many have gone on to enjoy full time musical careers.

Annette Chillingworth of Coca-Cola NZ says, "Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park has been our gift to the community since 1994. It’s exciting to be giving a new generation of talented young performers the opportunity to audition for a show that has fast-tracked the careers of so many young Kiwi entertainers."

Motivated performers are encouraged to apply online to audition. Successful applicants will be invited to attend the audition workshops being held next month in Auckland and Christchurch.

So, if you, or someone you know, have what it takes to share the spotlight with some of New Zealand’s biggest stars, check out www.christmasinthepark.co.nz and click on AUDITIONS for more information.