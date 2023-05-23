Flicks and CMA team up to help parents find suitable movies for children

Tuesday, 23 May, 2023 - 11:59

Flicks, the leading movie, cinema and streaming guide and Vista Group company, and Children and Media Australia (CMA), Australia’s peak body representing children’s interests as digital and screen media users, has today announced a partnership making it easier for parents and carers to identify suitable content for their children to watch.

The partnership sees CMA’s award-winning, child-development based movie reviews added to Flicks’ content across their New Zealand, Australian and UK website and app.

Flicks helps to solve the universal pain-point of not knowing what to watch, and this partnership is a first step into a larger play to help time-poor parents discover the best and most suitable movies for children.

The CMA reviews describe a movie’s plot, and list the content that can scare, is violent, deals with mature themes, sexual references and other problematic issues. The reviewers, who all have expertise in child development, provide an age recommendation - this is the age from which children are most likely to enjoy the movie without risk of harm.

CMA’s mission is to support children’s healthy development and protect their rights and interests as digital and screen media users by assisting families and children’s professionals, and by influencing decision makers.

"Choosing a movie that children will enjoy can be tricky. The classification is a starting point, but knowing more about content and age suitability is what parents find really helpful. Our partnership with Flicks makes it simple for parents to find that information and with this collaboration, many more will be able to benefit from CMA’s great review service," said Barbara Biggins, OAM CF and Honorary CEO of Children and Media Australia.

Dan Michelle, Flicks’ Sales and Partnerships Director said: "Flicks is about connecting people with great content. With so many movies available and screen time being a fixture in many family homes, it can be hard for parents to determine what content is suitable for children to watch. Our partnership with CMA reassures parents that they are pushing play on a movie that is age appropriate. We’re delighted to announce this partnership and work with CMA on their important mission while continuing to provide our audiences with valuable content."