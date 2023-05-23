AFTER HOURS TARI TAKEOVERS return - live on Maori+ - Whakaata Maori

|
To round out New Zealand Month, Whakaata MÄori has announced two new AFTER HOURS TARI TAKEOVERS featuring Seth Haapu, Creative NÄtives, HÄni Dread, Jordyn with a Why, and Chad ‘Boogieman’ Chambers.
The hour-long intimate concerts will be filmed in front of a studio audience at Whakaata MÄori and livestreamed to MÄORI+ from 8.00 PM on Thursday 25 May and 8.00 PM on Friday 26 May.
THURSDAY 25TH MAY 8.00 PM - Seth Haapu (NgÄti Porou, NgÄti TÅ«wharetoa, Te Äti Haunui-a-PÄpÄrangi)
This will be Seth’s first live performance in two years. He will be singing waiata from his forthcoming album, ‘Whai Ora’ (due for release 14 July), including the new single ‘Tropical’.
"I like the idea of breaking down the typical barriers of a show to deliver a special experience," says Seth. "This aligns with the intimacy of my music and I'm excited to invite the audience on a journey through the emotions and stories that make up my new album, Whai Ora."
FRIDAY 26TH MAY 8.00 PM - Creative NÄtives, HÄni Dread, Jordyn with a WHY and Chad ‘Boogieman’ Chambers.
- HÄni Dread, a.k.a HÄni Totorewa, was formerly with the hugely sucessful Katchafire.
- Jordyn with a Why is a bright, new talent from WhÄingaroa (Raglan).
- Chad ‘Boogieman’ Chambers is a veteran reggae artist from Tokomaru, Te TairÄwhiti.
AFTER HOURS TARI TAKEOVERS are intended to provide a platform for new and established MÄori artists, and round out New Zealand Music Month. Artists who have featured in previous After Hours Tari Takeovers included Troy Kingi and Melodownz.
Artists are available for interviews. In the first instance, please contact Kirk MacGibbon with interview requests (contact details below).
