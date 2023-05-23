AFTER HOURS TARI TAKEOVERS return - live on Maori+ - Whakaata Maori

Tuesday, 23 May, 2023 - 17:36

To round out New Zealand Month, Whakaata MÄori has announced two new AFTER HOURS TARI TAKEOVERS featuring Seth Haapu, Creative NÄtives, HÄni Dread, Jordyn with a Why, and Chad ‘Boogieman’ Chambers.

The hour-long intimate concerts will be filmed in front of a studio audience at Whakaata MÄori and livestreamed to MÄORI+ from 8.00 PM on Thursday 25 May and 8.00 PM on Friday 26 May.

THURSDAY 25TH MAY 8.00 PM - Seth Haapu (NgÄti Porou, NgÄti TÅ«wharetoa, Te Äti Haunui-a-PÄpÄrangi)

This will be Seth’s first live performance in two years. He will be singing waiata from his forthcoming album, ‘Whai Ora’ (due for release 14 July), including the new single ‘Tropical’.

"I like the idea of breaking down the typical barriers of a show to deliver a special experience," says Seth. "This aligns with the intimacy of my music and I'm excited to invite the audience on a journey through the emotions and stories that make up my new album, Whai Ora."

FRIDAY 26TH MAY 8.00 PM - Creative NÄtives, HÄni Dread, Jordyn with a WHY and Chad ‘Boogieman’ Chambers.

- HÄni Dread, a.k.a HÄni Totorewa, was formerly with the hugely sucessful Katchafire.

- Jordyn with a Why is a bright, new talent from WhÄingaroa (Raglan).

- Chad ‘Boogieman’ Chambers is a veteran reggae artist from Tokomaru, Te TairÄwhiti.

AFTER HOURS TARI TAKEOVERS are intended to provide a platform for new and established MÄori artists, and round out New Zealand Music Month. Artists who have featured in previous After Hours Tari Takeovers included Troy Kingi and Melodownz.

Artists are available for interviews. In the first instance, please contact Kirk MacGibbon with interview requests (contact details below).