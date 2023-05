AFTER HOURS TARI TAKEOVERS return - live on Maori+ - Whakaata Maori

Tuesday, 23 May, 2023 - 17:36

To round out New Zealand Month, Whakaata Māori has announced two new AFTER HOURS TARI TAKEOVERS featuring Seth Haapu, Creative Nātives, Hāni Dread, Jordyn with a Why, and Chad ‘Boogieman’ Chambers.

The hour-long intimate concerts will be filmed in front of a studio audience at Whakaata Māori and livestreamed to MĀORI+ from 8.00 PM on Thursday 25 May and 8.00 PM on Friday 26 May.

THURSDAY 25TH MAY 8.00 PM - Seth Haapu (Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Te Āti Haunui-a-Pāpārangi)

This will be Seth’s first live performance in two years. He will be singing waiata from his forthcoming album, ‘Whai Ora’ (due for release 14 July), including the new single ‘Tropical’.

"I like the idea of breaking down the typical barriers of a show to deliver a special experience," says Seth. "This aligns with the intimacy of my music and I'm excited to invite the audience on a journey through the emotions and stories that make up my new album, Whai Ora."

FRIDAY 26TH MAY 8.00 PM - Creative Nātives, Hāni Dread, Jordyn with a WHY and Chad ‘Boogieman’ Chambers.

- Hāni Dread, a.k.a Hāni Totorewa, was formerly with the hugely sucessful Katchafire.

- Jordyn with a Why is a bright, new talent from Whāingaroa (Raglan).

- Chad ‘Boogieman’ Chambers is a veteran reggae artist from Tokomaru, Te Tairāwhiti.

AFTER HOURS TARI TAKEOVERS are intended to provide a platform for new and established Māori artists, and round out New Zealand Music Month. Artists who have featured in previous After Hours Tari Takeovers included Troy Kingi and Melodownz.

Artists are available for interviews. In the first instance, please contact Kirk MacGibbon with interview requests (contact details below).