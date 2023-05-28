Stuff's journalism shines at 2023 Voyager Media Awards

Sunday, 28 May, 2023 - 00:30

Stuff’s national, metropolitan and regional journalism has been recognised among the best in New Zealand with 23 prizes at this year’s 2023 Voyager Media Awards.

The awards celebrate excellence in New Zealand journalism across print, broadcast and digital, recognising and rewarding the best in the craft.

Stuff’s popular mobile app, which is used by hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders every day, was named News App of the Year, while The Press weekend edition won Weekly Newspaper of the Year, and the Nelson Mail was named Regional Newspaper of the Year. The Sunday Star-Times also won Best Newspaper Front Page and Sunday was crowned Best Newspaper Magazine.

Judges said Stuff’s app delivers consistently great hooks and headlines that attract more than a quarter of the country’s population daily.

They called The Weekend Press a "standout offering" that delivers hard-hitting reporting on scams, abuse and injustices while presenting compelling in-depth features, useful lifestyle content, insightful profiles and opinion aplenty.

Judges said Sunday is engaging from beginning to end, with timely and informed cover stories, a playful and pleasing design, seamless use of te reo MÄori throughout, and intelligent fashion.

Stuff.co.nz deputy editor Janine Fenwick won Editorial Leader of the Year, with judges praising her unfailing energy and passion for delivering for audiences. "She has led and inspired Stuff’s national newsroom to produce a daily roster of excellent, engaging journalism and content that has seen it become the number one website in the country. Janine is quite simply one of the best in the business in Aotearoa."

Stuff Chief Content Officer Joanna Norris said the awards demonstrate the strength of Stuff across the board with major awards for Stuff’s national, metropolitan and regional news products.

"We aim for journalistic excellence right across New Zealand and these awards show this commitment to all of Aotearoa pays off."

"To pick up awards for our national, metropolitan and regional journalism makes us so proud because it takes real grit to dig in for communities up and down the country.

"We really want to thank all of the New Zealanders we work with every day."

Best Editorial Campaign went to Stuff’s The Whole Truth; Te MÄramatanga which explained public health topics prone to misinformation, supporting the health and wellbeing of all New Zealanders.

The formidable Stuff Circuit team took out Best Documentary for Fire and Fury, an investigation on disinformation in New Zealand that included confronting scenes from the Wellington occupation. Judges said it "hit the mark" with compelling characters, film-level production values and a multi-layered social narrative.

The strength of Stuff’s storytelling was recognised right across the board, with Nikki Macdonald awarded Business Journalist of the Year, Dana Johannsen named Sports Journalist of the Year, Caroline Williams taking out Community Journalist of the Year and Andrea Vance crowned Best Columnist. "Andrea’s columns sparkled among the field," said the judges.

Other reporting wins included Felippe Rodrigues for Best Data Journalism, Katie Ham for Best Student Journalist and Carla Amos for Best Headline or Hook.

Across the Best Feature Writing categories, Michelle Duff won the General section for her story on millionaire philanthropist Chloe Wright, while Mike White took out the Crime and Justice category for his story on the framing of struggling builder David Lyttle.

Judges said Duff’s story was feature writing at its best, a fascinating read, honest, gripping, well researched and original; while White was a clear winner in his category, praised for quality of writing and depth of research.

Christchurch-based visual journalist Chris Skelton was a stand-out performer at this year's awards, winning four categories including the highly-prized Photographer of the Year. Judges praised Skelton’s use of light, composition and colour, showing he can handle any news situation to produce stunning images.

Skelton also won Best Photography - Features, Best Photography - News (The Press and Stuff), and Best Feature Video (single video journalist). Visual journalist Alan Gibson scooped Best Photo Story/ Essay, while designer Kwok Yi Lee won Best Artist/Graphic Design.