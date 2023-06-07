More Moon Tide Fishing - on Whakata Maori

Wednesday, 7 June, 2023 - 16:25

The difference between an average day’s fishing, and a great one, could all come down to understanding the various phases of the moon, and knowing a Whiro from a RÄkaunui.

Series 3 of MOON TIDE FISHING premieres Tuesday 13 June 2023 at 7.30 PM on Whakaata MÄori and MÄORI+.

Martin Cleave of 2B Media says MOON TIDE FISHING pays homage to the art of fishing and the gathering of kai moana, whilst embracing the wisdom of the Maramataka, the ancient MÄori lunar calendar that helps determine the optimal locations and timings for fishing expeditions.

MOON TIDE FISHING is again fronted by renowned authority on fishing, Nore Martin (Te Rarawa, NgÄti TÅ«wharetoa), from Te Tai Tokerau (Northland)."

"Nore, from Mitimiti, has devoted years to studying the Maramataka under the guidance of his late father, esteemed tohunga Rereata Makiha, who was honoured as the Senior New Zealander of the Year in 2022," says Martin Cleave.

"While Nore already possesses a strong foundation of knowledge, he seeks the expertise of local Maramataka specialists who possess intimate familiarity with the target species, currents, and tides of the region.

"This collaboration enhances their chances of securing a generous bounty of kai to savour at the conclusion of every episode.

COMING UP ON MOON TIDE FISHING:

EPISODE 1 TUESDAY 13 JUNE 7.30 PM: ManawatÄwhi Marlin - Join Nore Martin as he defies the odds during the challenging Korekore moon phases, embarking on a daring fishing expedition to the Three Kings Islands.

EPISODE 2 TUESDAY 20 JUNE 7.30 PM: Big Bass - During the Korekore Te Rawea moon phase, that typically heralds a slower day for fishing, Nore Martin embarks on a quest to land massive bass that defy the odds.

EPISODE 3 TUESDAY 27 JUNE 7.30 PM: Shark vs Kingfish - Join Nore Martin as he seizes the opportunity presented by the auspicious Ariroa moon phase. Tune in to witness the high-stakes battle between man and nature in an unforgettable fishing showdown.

EPISODE 4 TUESDAY 4 JULY 7.30 PM: Kings Kingfish - Five days after a full moon, Nore Martin unravels the mysteries of ManawatÄwhi, harnesses its unique bounty, and strives to conquer the formidable challenge of landing a monster kingfish.

EPISODE 5 TUESDAY 11 JULY 7.30 PM: Prize Catch -Nore Martin and his loyal companions embark on an exhilarating adventure during the auspicious Ouenuku moon phase. They aim to make a splash in the esteemed Great X Fishing Competition.

EPISODE 6 TUESDAY 18 JULY 7.30 PM: Deep Dive - Dive deep at the Three Kings with Nore Martin and seasoned scuba diver Adam Davey, who are confident that the Korekore Whakapiri Tangaroa phase will help to bag a royal feast of mouth-watering crayfish, kina and pÄua.

EPISODE 7 TUESDAY 25 JULY 7.30 PM: Land-based Madness - Join in the full moon fever of the RÄkaunui phase as Nore Martin and his novice anglers hit the incoming tide with their surf-casting arsenal. There are thrills and high-fives aplenty as the hungry snapper, kahawai and trevally jump on the baits big time.

EPISODE 8 TUESDAY 1 AUGUST 7.30 PM: Last Days - The Tangaroa Ä Mua moon phase is always a great day for deep sea fishing, and today at MawawatÄwhi is no exception as Nore and the lads haul in a king's ransom of yellow tailed kingfish.