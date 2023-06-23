Documentary 'Te Ohaki' follows reimagining of 'Kei Hea Taku Reo'

Friday, 23 June, 2023 - 14:49

A song written by Whirimako Black (NgÄi Tuhoe, NgÄti TÅ«wharetoa, NgÄti Ranginui, NgÄti Kahungunu, Te WhakatÅhea, Te WhÄnau-a-Apanui, Te Arawa, NgÄti Awa) and released in 2002, about the loss of her reo, ‘Kei Hea Taku Reo’, is revisited by contemporary musicians and features three generations of the Black whÄnau.

TE ÅHÄKÄª (‘The Legacy’) premieres on Sunday 25 June on MÄORI+, proudly presented by Whakaata Maori in association with Te MÄngai PÄho, NZ On-Air, ToitÅ« Creative and Rawhitiroa Creative.

The documentary records the re-creation of one of Whirimako Black's most iconic songs, ‘Kei Hea Taku Reo’, first released in 2002.

This new version, recorded by Tiki Taane, features the contributions of other renowned musicians: Kings, Marei, and Karlos Tunks.

Together, they have infused the traditional MÄori worldview with a modern sound, aiming to inspire all generations to preserve and continue the legacy of Aotearoa, it’s national taonga te reo MÄori.

The talent, as does the song itself, speaks to the struggle of people, particularly urban MÄori youth, to remain connected to te reo MÄori.

TE ÅHÄKÄª is a message of hope, encouraging all to reclaim and honour the legacy of the language. Marei's verse two was changed to align with the message of her current generation, as well as Kings’ rap which speaks to the target audience in an appealing contemporary style.

A collaboration between some of Aotearoa's most talented musicians, TE ÅHÄKÄª-KEI HEA TAKU REO has been funded to preserve and encourage the continuation of the ÅhÄkÄ«, or legacy, of te reo MÄori.

Shot at Tikidub Studios in Papamoa, Mt Maunganui, Te Kanapu Anasta’s residence in Tauranga and Parachute Studios, Kingsland Auckland. TE ÅHÄKÄª KEI HEA TAKU REO was the brain-child of Whirimako’s son, Te Kanapu Anasta.