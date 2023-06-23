New ‘The River’ - First Maori scripted drama podcast - on MAORI+

Friday, 23 June, 2023 - 17:33

When a young woman, Mihi, vanishes, three estranged cousins must reunite to solve the mystery of her disappearance, with all paths leading to a river that flows both ways - Waihara.

Funded by Te MÄngai PÄho, THE RIVER is the first MÄori scripted drama podcast and premieres on Saturday 24 June on MÄORI+.

Co-Producer Piata Gardiner-Hoskins (NgÄi Te Rangi, NgÄti Ranginui, NgÄpuhi) describes THE RIVER as an eerie six-part mystery podcast with a MÄori twist.

"In the series, we follow Aria Hikirangi, a young career woman who must return to her rural hometown of Kingswood to help find her baby cousin, Mihi," says Piata Gardiner-Hoskins.

"However, upon arrival, not everything is what it seems and when Aria discovers Mihi’s diary, which alludes to a more sinister truth, she must work with her cousins and navigate whÄnau drama, supernatural forces and an ominous river to discover the truth.

"Through a cast of unique characters this series unpacks themes of MÄori identity, hara, whakapapa and forgiveness.

"Told through a cinematic, immersive listening experience, THE RIVER is the first scripted narrative MÄori podcast that utilises the latest 360 reality audio technology," says Piata, "placing listeners hand-in-hand with the Hikirangi cousins.

"With every breath of wind, whisper and violent splash, we submerge into the mystery behind Waihara and why, for generations, the people of Kingswood have vanished."

BIOS

TODD KAREHANA (NgÄi Te Rangi, NgÄti Ranginui, NgÄti TarÄwhai, NgÄi Tamaoki, NgÄti Ruapani ki Waikaremoana)

Role: Writer, Director, Producer

Todd is an emerging writer and director passionate about making bold, innovative work for underserved audiences. He has worked in various roles at Pango Productions, Piki Films and Kura Productions, where he was a storyliner, writer and script editor on the premium drama series AhikÄroa. Todd contributed to the story and scripts of the children’s animated series The Exceptional Squad and provided writing support on the anthology film We Are Still Here. Most recently, Todd directed an episode of the Young And…’ series for TVNZ, the short documentary Night Ride for Loading Docs, and co-created the immersive audio drama series The River.

PIATA GARDINER-HOSKINS (NgÄi Te Rangi, NgÄti Ranginui, NgÄpuhi)

Role: Writer, Director, Producer

Piata Gardiner-Hoskins is a director, producer hailing from Rangataua in Tauranga Moana and Whakapara in the north. She works in television, film and creates kaupapa MÄori content for companies across Aotearoa.

Over the last 14 years she has worked in tamariki television, observational reality, documentaries, current affairs, educational content and most recently scripted Podcasts. Much of her work is inspired by the strong, resilient wÄhine in her whÄnau, history, connection to people, the environment and te reo MÄori.

Her current projects include a mystery drama podcast, short documentary on the discovery of an archaeological site in Cambridge and writing narrative for a graphic novel. She is just about to go into pre-production for her first short film ‘The Hanging Tree’ funded under the Fresh Shorts Initiative and the New Zealand Film Commission.