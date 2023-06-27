Coast brings back popular Feel Good 500 music countdown with Go Media

Tuesday, 27 June, 2023 - 12:19

NZME’s feel good radio station, Coast, is bringing back the hugely popular Feel Good 500 in partnership with Go Media for the fifth consecutive year, delighting listeners across the country as they count down to the number one feel good song of all time.

Throughout this week, the very best feel good songs as voted by Coast listeners will play on air, as Go Media’s 78 dynamic nationwide billboards and digital ads will simultaneously share which artist and song is playing, as well as it’s position on the countdown - creating an immersive experience for listeners across the country.

Breakfast show co-host, Toni Street, says the station can’t wait to bring back the highly anticipated countdown and together with Coast listeners, uncover the number one feel good song of 2023.

"I’m feeling quite competitive about this year’s Feel Good 500 countdown, backing Whitney Houston’s I Wanna Dance with Somebody. My love for the song was reignited after following the Whitney Houston movie release this year and I think it has a great chance of going all the way to number one! It’s all voted by our listeners so it’s a genuine surprise for everyone," says Street.

Street’s fellow Coast Breakfast co-hosts, Jason Reeves and Sam Wallace also revealed their top picks, with Jason’s vote going to Bon Jovi’s Livin on a Prayer, and Sam choosing Electric Blue by Icehouse. Coast Content Director, David Brice says: "Using Go Media’s digital screens around the country enables us to give listeners real-time updates of the Feel Good 500 countdown; adding to the drama and excitement!"

Tonica Cassie-Alatini, Account Manager at Go Media, says: "Go Media continues to support Kiwi culture and community as it is engrained in our DNA. It's a real privilege for us be involved once again with Coast's Feel Good 500 Campaign as it holds a special place in our hearts as well as leads the charge in the dynamic executions in the OOH space."

The nationwide interactive digital media display extends to 78 digital screens across New Zealand and is made possible through AdTrek, an innovative marketing automation platform developed in New Zealand. The digital campaign is also further supported by digital ads that link Coast listeners directly to the Coast Feel Good 500 countdown on iHeartRadio.

The countdown runs from now until Friday 30 June. Listeners can tune in via Coast’s nationwide radio frequencies or through iHeartRadio.