NZME wins big at Pride in Print Awards

Tuesday, 27 June, 2023 - 16:16

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) is celebrating success at the recent 2023 Pride in Print Awards, taking home six awards in total including four gold medals for print quality.

The best of NZME’s four gold medal entries were then recognised further, winning the award for the best Web Offset Coldset medium and taking out the ultimate prize for quality within the newspaper publication category.

The judges praised the print quality, colour, and registration of NZME’s New Zealand Herald newspaper, and commented that the overall quality of the newspaper is exceptional.

NZME CEO Michael Boggs says the awards reflect the high standards set and upheld across NZME’s publications.

"We’re always proud to be recognised not only for our quality journalism, but also the quality of our printed publications. Winning these awards confirms that our newspapers are of the highest standard in the country.

This showcases just how talented and passionate our entire team are about the craft of printing.

"Printing a quality newspaper every day is not an easy task - it involves strict deadlines measured in both hours and minutes and requires a committed and detailed team. Our entire team of 1300 people around the country can be very proud of our strong standards and legacy within the newspaper industry," says Boggs.

NZME Chief Operations Officer, Matt Wilson, says NZME endeavours to achieve the best print quality for each and every print job, and it’s a huge accomplishment for the entire team to be recognised for its efforts.

"We pride ourselves on delivering a beautiful paper for not only NZME’s own publications but also for our highly valued print clients. It makes me very proud to be acknowledged and celebrated for the quality we’ve achieved."