'Jazz Festival set to ignite the Capital with an electrifying line-up'

Wednesday, 26 July, 2023 - 11:45

Wellington Jazz Festival is gearing up to return to the Capital this October, featuring a line-up of exciting international names in jazz and leading homegrown musicians.

Renowned for bringing jazz to every corner of Wellington City, this highly anticipated five-day festival will host over 100 events between 25-29 October this year.

Headline acts just announced for 2023 include the multi GRAMMY award-winning Cécile McLorin Salvant (USA), electrifying live performers GoGo Penguin (UK), the Rodger Fox Big Band collaborating with hip-hop legend King Kapisi and a celebration of Amy Winehouse’s 40th birthday with the Back to Black band at the Michael Fowler Centre, and ARIA-nominated Zela Margossian Quintet performing at Meow.

Festival Creative Director Marnie Karmelita says she is thrilled to welcome these acclaimed musicians to our festival as well as celebrating the talent on offer around Aotearoa.

"Wellington has an extraordinary jazz scene and we can’t wait to fill every corner with phenomenal music and a palpable buzz; we urge jazz lovers to get in quick to secure their seats as all acts are performing for one night only."

Kicking off the opening night headline programme for 2023 are Australian-based ethno-jazz band Zela Margossian Quintet who will be bringing their kaleidoscopic original works to Meow for this intimate gig. Lead by virtuosic pianist Margossian with some of Sydney’s finest musicians, this group will take audiences on a captivating musical journey fusing Armenian traditional music, jazz and classical roots (Wednesday 25 October, 6pm at Meow).

In their first ever Aotearoa New Zealand show, Mercury Prize nominated cinematic break-beat trio GoGo Penguin from the UK will then take to the stage at the Michael Fowler Centre (Wednesday 25 October, 8pm). Regarded as "contemporary British jazz’s great experimenters" (Bearded), their music channels electronic riffs alongside minimalist jazz, rock and classical elements - with shades of Aphex Twin, Massive Attack and Phillip Glass, this is set to be a spellbinding performance.

The stellar line-up continues with the three-time GRAMMY Award-winning vocalist and composer Cécile McLorin Salvant headlining on Thursday night with her quartet. Marnie Karmelita says "I’m absolutely buzzing that Cécile McLorin Salvant will be returning to Wellington for the first time since her sold-out show at the 2018 Aotearoa New Zealand Festival of the Arts. She is a superstar and we’re in for a treat hearing her perform new music since her last appearance here, from her critically acclaimed album Ghost Song and latest release Mélusine." Salvant’s velvet tones and magnetic stage presence will create an unforgettable night at the Michael Fowler Centre (Thursday 26 October, 8pm).

To fire up Friday night, Wellington Jazz Festival stalwart Rodger Fox and his Big Band is back collaborating with none other than multi-award-winning Aotearoa hip-hop legend King Kapisi and Erna Ferry to present The Brotherman Project.

Mere Boynton, Festival Director NgÄ Toi MÄori, says the fusion of the modern big band sound with Aotearoa-New Zealand hip-hop will bring a contemporary edge to the 2023 programme.

"We are so excited to see King Kapisi’s much-anticipated return to the stage in this headline performance. His iconic music and lyrics are known for raising important kaupapa relevant to Pacific Island people living in Aotearoa New Zealand. Combined with the fat brass sound of the Rodger Fox Big Band, this event will showcase the weaving together of two musical icons to create a uniquely Aotearoa sound." (Friday 27 October, 8pm)

And finally, to commemorate her 40th birthday, Back to Black will bring you Celebrating Amy Winehouse at the Michael Fowler Centre on Sunday night. Audiences will enjoy a collection of Winehouse’s original compositions from albums Frank and Back to Black, with outstanding performances from Festival regulars Vanessa Stacey, Lisa Tomlins, Johnny Lawrence, Darren Mathiassen, Thabani Gapara and more. (Sunday 29 October, 7:30pm).

Tickets for Cécile McLorin Salvant, GoGo Penguin, the Rodger Fox Big Band featuring King Kapisi and Back to Black will be on sale from today on Ticketmaster. Zela Margossian Quintet will be on sale on Moshtix.

Stay tuned for further programme announcements including the new music commissioned by the Festival on 23 August and the full line-up across the city on 30 August.