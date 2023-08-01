Young Auckland organist wins Maxwell Fernie Dame Malvina Major Foundation Award

Tuesday, 1 August, 2023 - 14:34

Musician Zosia Herlihy-O'Brien has been awarded the Maxwell Fernie Dame Malvina Major Foundation Award, worth $10,000 over two years, to further her organ education in Europe.

The 21-year-old will take up a place in September in the prestigious Master of Music programme at the Royal Academy of Music in London, specialising in organ, violin and conducting.

She says the award will help her to focus her energy and efforts on her studies and career path as a professional musician, and deepen and develop her knowledge, repertoire and performance skills in the French Romantic style of organ playing.

"I feel so humbled and grateful to be the recipient of this award. It opens the doors to France for me, which I had felt was outside of my financial reach This support means that I can now take some time to indulge in exploring the French Romantic School of organ playing, which has always held much allure for me thanks to my beloved teacher Dr Philip Smith. To think that I will be walking up the same steps in September that Maxwell himself did during his own studies at RAM, is tremendously exciting."

The award honours the memory of acclaimed New Zealand organist, conductor and teacher, Maxwell Fernie, who died in 1999. The Dame Malvina Major Foundation manages the Maxwell Fernie Trust and makes awards, in consultation with Maxwell’s widow Greta Fernie, to support young keyboard artists to further their education or training in the organ.

"I am incredibly honoured to be the recipient of Maxwell's scholarship, and extremely humbled too the more I read about Maxwell, his life, his accomplishments, and the remarkable musical drive and gift for giving music that he possessed," says Zosia.

"Receiving the award has really had me stop to think too, about the legacy that we leave behind that keeps us and our life and joys alive on the lips and in the minds of others who come after us."

