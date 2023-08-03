Five contemporary Moana artists explore 'cultural and personal connections' to hair

Thursday, 3 August, 2023 - 19:57

Good Hair Day, a new exhibition opening Friday 4 August at Tautai Pacific Arts Trust, presents new work by artists Bai Buliruarua, MÄia Piata Rose Week, Nââwié Tutugoro, Karlin Morrison Raju and Peter Wing Seeto. Curated by Luisa Tora.

The cultural significance of hair in the Moana transcends our urban narratives in multi-layered ways and connects us to one another. As Moana peoples, our hair and multiple hairstyles tell stories, assert identities, and empower the avant-garde perspectives in our art making and social visibility.

This gathering of artists draws on the late Dr Teresia Teaiwa’s call to "build our own archives" to store and share these unique stories and perspectives.

In the face of code-switching and assimilation, we see the rise of the ‘curly girl’ routine, the premiering of The Polynesian Panthers TV series, and Solange Knowles’ ‘Don’t Touch My Hair’ as mainstream expressions of pride surrounding the sacredness of our curly crowns. Dialogue here prioritises hair sovereignty and the broader cultural and spiritual issues surrounding it.

Good Hair Day concepts alternate across photography, embroidery, illustration, and sculpture. This exhibition will explore urban narratives of hair in our culture and in our day- to-day experiences as diaspora. These offerings preserve and legitimize these hair revolutions as well as our presence and lineage.

What significance does hair have in your culture?

What does your hair mean to you?

Has your relationship with your hair evolved?

Good Hair Day exhibition will be presented at Tautai Gallery from Friday 4 August - Saturday 23 September, 2023.

Exhibition details:

Good Hair Day

Bai Buliruarua, MÄia Piata Rose Week, Nââwié Tutugoro, Karlin Morrison Raju and Peter Wing Seeto. Curated by Luisa Tora. Friday 4 August to Saturday 23 September

Tautai Gallery, Level 1, 300 Karangahape Road, Auckland Central Open 10am-4pm, Tuesday-Friday | 11am - 4pm, Saturdays

Public Programmes to be confirmed!

Opening Night Celebrations

Fri 4 August, 6-8pm

Free. All are welcome

Light refreshments provided