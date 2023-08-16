Kapa haka royalty coming to Poneke for Te Wiki o Te Reo Maori

Wednesday, 16 August, 2023 - 08:05

Two of the best kapa haka groups in the world will headline Te Hui Ahurei Reo MÄori 2023, the MÄori Language Festival of Wellington, on 16 September at the Michael Fowler Centre.

In collaboration with Te Matatini the 2023 joint second-place winner’s WhÄngÄrÄ Mai Tawhiti, and finalists Angitu will perform their distinctive style of haka for NgÄ Kapa Haka o Te Matatini.

Te Hui Ahurei Reo MÄori o Te Whanganui-a-Tara launched last year to mark the 50th anniversary of the MÄori language Petition. The MÄori Language Festival included art exhibitions, performances, and events. By popular demand, the programme between Wellington City Council, Te Äti Awa, Taranaki WhÄnui and NgÄti Toa Rangatira is returning this year.

Mere Boynton, Director NgÄ Toi MÄori, TÄwhiri Festivals says she’s excited the success of Te Hui Ahurei Reo MÄori brings it back for its second year after calls from the community to keep it going.

"Tickets go on sale today and for those who missed 2023 Te Matatini in TÄmaki Makaurau, this is your chance to see some of the incredible finalists here in Wellington."

"Our 2023 programme looks to plant a seed for the future. It will feature a small collection of arts events from across the city to celebrate Te Wiki o Te Reo MÄori and the taonga that is our beautiful Indigenous language," Mere says.

There are two NgÄ Kapa Haka o Te Matatini shows on 16 September, at 2pm and 6:30pm at the Michael Fowler Centre.

Mere Boynton says, "In an endeavour to empower our community, we are offering a variety of ticketing prices allowing everyone to choose a price that’s right for them.

"Ticket prices start at $6.50 and includes the best seats in the house."

The festival is produced by TÄwhiri, the makers of the Aotearoa New Zealand Festival of the Arts, Wellington Jazz Festival and other major creative events.

Find out more and how to book at tereofest.nz. More events will be added to the programme from next week.