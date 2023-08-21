Maori theatre on tour for preschool-aged tamariki and whanau

Monday, 21 August, 2023 - 08:00

Taki Rua Productions is excited to present Te Kuia me te PÅ«ngÄwerewere in a highly engaging, 25-minute piece of theatre in te reo MÄori specially for pre school aged tamariki and their whÄnau.

Suitable for young children of all backgrounds, Te Kuia me te PÅ«ngÄwerewere is on tour from 4 September to 20 September 2023.

Inspired by the beloved children’s story The Kuia and the Spider by Patricia Grace with illustrations by Robyn Kahukiwa, Jamie McCaskill’s original Te Reo MÄori Season play has been shortened with under 5s in mind.

Performed completely in te reo MÄori, Te Kuia me te PÅ«ngÄwerewere is the untold story of the Kuia and her relationship with PÅ«pai the spider. While in the midst of their daily bickering, Kuia and PÅ«pai are suddenly transported from their home in PaekÄkÄriki into the world of spiders. There, they must work together to save Spider World from the human world's suburban sprawl.

The 3-week tour opens at MÄoriland Hub in Åtaki on 4 September before touring Te Papaioea Palmerston North, Waipukurau, Paharakeke Flaxmere, Heretaunga Hastings (in partnership with Toitoi for Te Wiki o te reo MÄori), Ahuriri Napier, Wairoa and TÅ«ranganui-a-Kiwa Gisborne.

Tickets are on sale now. Visit takirua.co.nz for our tour schedule and booking details.

And for those in Wellington, Te Papa is hosting two whÄnau performances of Te Kuia me te

PÅ«ngÄwerewere on Thursday 31 August. Visit their website at https://www.tepapa.govt.nz/visit/whats-on/events/te-kuia-me-te-pungawerewere for more details.