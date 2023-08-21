Maori theatre on tour for preschool-aged tamariki and whanau

|
Taki Rua Productions is excited to present Te Kuia me te PÅ«ngÄwerewere in a highly engaging, 25-minute piece of theatre in te reo MÄori specially for pre school aged tamariki and their whÄnau.
Suitable for young children of all backgrounds, Te Kuia me te PÅ«ngÄwerewere is on tour from 4 September to 20 September 2023.
Inspired by the beloved children’s story The Kuia and the Spider by Patricia Grace with illustrations by Robyn Kahukiwa, Jamie McCaskill’s original Te Reo MÄori Season play has been shortened with under 5s in mind.
Performed completely in te reo MÄori, Te Kuia me te PÅ«ngÄwerewere is the untold story of the Kuia and her relationship with PÅ«pai the spider. While in the midst of their daily bickering, Kuia and PÅ«pai are suddenly transported from their home in PaekÄkÄriki into the world of spiders. There, they must work together to save Spider World from the human world's suburban sprawl.
The 3-week tour opens at MÄoriland Hub in Åtaki on 4 September before touring Te Papaioea Palmerston North, Waipukurau, Paharakeke Flaxmere, Heretaunga Hastings (in partnership with Toitoi for Te Wiki o te reo MÄori), Ahuriri Napier, Wairoa and TÅ«ranganui-a-Kiwa Gisborne.
Tickets are on sale now. Visit takirua.co.nz for our tour schedule and booking details.
And for those in Wellington, Te Papa is hosting two whÄnau performances of Te Kuia me te
PÅ«ngÄwerewere on Thursday 31 August. Visit their website at https://www.tepapa.govt.nz/visit/whats-on/events/te-kuia-me-te-pungawerewere for more details.
