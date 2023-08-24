ALVVAYS Announce 2023 Australia + New Zealand Tour

|
Handsome Tours are proud to present Alvvays on their highly anticipated return to Australia and Aotearoa this December
The band will make their first trip Down Under since the release of their long awaited and high acclaimed third album Blue Rev which was declared "one of the best records of the year" by The Guardian and "one of 2022’s essential guitar albums" by Music Feeds.
Landing in Sydney for a show at The Roundhouse, the band will stop by Brisbane’s Princess Theatre before heading south for Meredith Music Festival and a headlining show at The Forum. They’ll then loop past Perth’s Rechabite Hall and wrap it all up at Auckland’s Powerstation.
Do not miss a rare chance to catch ALVVAYS this December!
Pre-sales starts Thu 24 Aug at 10am AEST â°
General Public tickets on sale Fri 25 Aug at 10am (local) â°
ALVVAYS 2O23 AUSTRALIA + NEW ZEALAND TOUR
Tuesday, December 5 - The Roundhouse, Sydney
Friday, December 8 - Princess Theatre, Brisbane
Saturday, December 9 - Meredith Music Festival, Meredith
Tuesday, December 12 - The Forum, Melbourne
Thursday, December 14 - The Rechabite, Perth
Saturday, December 16 - Powerstation, Auckland
