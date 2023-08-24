ALVVAYS Announce 2023 Australia + New Zealand Tour

Thursday, 24 August, 2023 - 13:06

Handsome Tours are proud to present Alvvays on their highly anticipated return to Australia and Aotearoa this December

The band will make their first trip Down Under since the release of their long awaited and high acclaimed third album Blue Rev which was declared "one of the best records of the year" by The Guardian and "one of 2022’s essential guitar albums" by Music Feeds.

Landing in Sydney for a show at The Roundhouse, the band will stop by Brisbane’s Princess Theatre before heading south for Meredith Music Festival and a headlining show at The Forum. They’ll then loop past Perth’s Rechabite Hall and wrap it all up at Auckland’s Powerstation.

ALVVAYS 2O23 AUSTRALIA + NEW ZEALAND TOUR

Tuesday, December 5 - The Roundhouse, Sydney

Friday, December 8 - Princess Theatre, Brisbane

Saturday, December 9 - Meredith Music Festival, Meredith

Tuesday, December 12 - The Forum, Melbourne

Thursday, December 14 - The Rechabite, Perth

Saturday, December 16 - Powerstation, Auckland

