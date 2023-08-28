Monday, 28 August, 2023 - 09:15

Get ready to Rock the Bowl this summer. Great news for music fans with NPDC’s Bowl of Brooklands announcing ROCK THE BOWL on 29 December as its second concert for the 2023/2024 summer.

The concert boasts epic line-up of Kiwi and international acts for an eclectic mix of musical talent performing together in Taranaki's biggest and most iconic concert venue.

The impressive line-up includes Aotearoa icons Shapeshifter, Californian ska-punk legends Sublime with Rome who will be on their first major tour in Aotearoa, and Australian alternative psychedelic rock band Ocean Alley. Band of brothers Coterie will be performing, and event goers will also experience the award-winning Ladyhawke, Melbourne raconteurs The Grogans, and Raglan indie-groove band Masaya.

"We love bringing shows to the Bowl; it’s such a beautiful venue to work with," says Rock The Bowl’s promotor, Toby Burrows. "And the surf city of Taranaki is the perfect fit."

NPDC‘s Acting Group Manager Customer and Community Helena Williams says the timing for the concert couldn’t be better with people in holiday mode.

"As well as locals, people visiting friends and family will have the opportunity to enjoy Rock The Bowl and the TSB Festival of Lights which is on at the same time. "The line-up is awesome and will appeal to a variety of people so we’re expecting another memorable summer night at the Bowl."

Te Puna Umanga Venture Taranaki’s GM Destination Brylee Flutey says the announcement will be well received by local business and service providers as major events play a pivotal role in attracting visitors to Taranaki, and the region’s visitor sector significantly contributes to the vibrancy of our region, was well as economically. "Rock The Bowl is an exciting addition to our summer event calendar, and the diverse and heavy-hitting musical line-up is expected to draw numerous locals and visitors alike to the iconic Bowl of Brooklands this summer."

Ticket information. A limited number of tickets will be pre-sold online only via New Plymouth Events and Venues from midday, Monday 4 September to 11am Wednesday 6 September, or until allocation sold out. Sign up at New Plymouth District Council (list-manage.com) to get access to pre-sales. General sales from midday Wednesday September 6 from the TSB Showplace box office or 0800 TICKETEK or ticketek.co.nz

FAST FACTS:

The Bowl of Brooklands is Taranaki's largest and most iconic concert venue and was awarded ‘Large Venue of the Year’ by the Entertainment Venues Association of New Zealand in 2021.

Situated within the award-winning Pukekura Park, the Bowl is a natural amphitheatre with a permanent stage over the lake and has hosted audiences under the stars since 1958.

This world-renowned venue holds up to 15,000 and has hosted international headline acts such as Sir Elton John, R.E.M., Fleetwood Mac, Bryan Adams as well as local legends Six60 and L.A.B.

Rock The Bowl is the second announcement for the Bowl’s summer events, Matchbox Twenty on 2 March is already on sale and the venue will also host Christmas at the Bowl and WOMAD. Te Matatini is already confirmed for the following year (25 February - 1 March 2025).