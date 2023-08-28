Moko artists korero about their experiences - on Maori+

Monday, 28 August, 2023 - 16:34

A new video podcast series gathers moko artists from all around the motu to speak about their experiences.

All four episodes of KAI TĀ are now available on MĀORI+.

Executive Producer Jordan Tuhura (Ngāti Porou) says the show aims to give an unfiltered insight into the world of moko and the lives of these kai tā.

"The artists featured speak to some of the big issues around moko like, for example, should non-Māori be given moko, should a moko artist have the reo, and how do you deem someone worthy of receiving moko?

"We wanted to make a series to inspire upcoming artists and help them on their moko journeys," says Jordan Tuhura.

"Many of the artists we feature in KAI TĀ have a wealth of knowledge gained over many years. From traditional customs to new perspectives, we give viewers a chance to experience the freshest and coolest voices in the tā moko scene.

"All of the artists have witnessed an explosion in popularity of moko. This has partly been driven by the internet, which has also been a bit of a double-edged sword."

"On the one hand it has helped normalise moko, but it has also led to the copying of designs by artists who do not necessarily have whakapapa connections to them," says Jordan.

COMING UP ON KAI TĀ:

EPISODE 1: TĀMAKI MAKAURAU - We visit Kulture Ink to meet with artists Trevor Teau (Aututaki), Jordan Clarke (Ngāti Porou, Rongowhakaata, Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, Ngāti Hāmoa) and Te Kanawa Ngarotata, who share their personal experiences and the humble beginnings of their journeys as moko artists.

EPISODE 2: TE WAIPOUNAMU - Tamararo Raihania (Ngāti Kahu, Te Whānau-a-Apanui, Ngāti Porou), Renata Karena (Ngāti Kahungunu ki Heretaunga, Te Aupōuri, Ngāi Tahu) and Jay Davis (Te Āti Haunui a Pāpārangi) reflect on their experiences working in Queenstown.

EPISODE 3: TE TAI RĀWHITI - Artists Henare Brooking (Ngāti Porou, Rongowhakaata), Maia Gibbs (Ngāi Tāmanuhiri, Rongowhakaata, Ngāti Kahungunu), Cody Hollis (Ngāti Pāhauwera) and Poutu Puketapu (Ngāti Hikairo ki Kāwhia) share their diverse experiences and ponder the controversial question of whether people who aren't Māori can receive moko.

EPISODE 4: TE MOANA-A-TOI - Artists Hohua Mohi (Ngāti Rangiwewehi), Te Wehi Preston (Ngāi Tūhoe, Ngāti Rongo), and Tawhanga Rika (Te Arawa) discuss the establishment of Moko Ora and the rationale behind this kaupapa. They reveal their unique moko styles and discuss the notion of why artists should strive to contribute to the moko movement.