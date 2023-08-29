From Wild to Mild: Native Ride - on Whakaata Maori

Tuesday, 29 August, 2023 - 15:33

A handful of hard-case MÄori characters from around the motu compete to tame a totally wild WÄ«wÄ« Naati horse in just 100 days and, at the end of it all, they get to keep the hÅiho or sell it at auction.

Funded by Te MÄngai PÄho, NATIVE RIDE screens Wednesdays at 7.00 PM on Whakaata MÄori and MÄORI+.

Co-producer Michelle Lee from Kapu TÄ« Productions calls NATIVE RIDE a challenge like no other.

"In three months, humans and horses must transform from scared strangers to close companions," says Michelle Lee. "It will not be an easy journey, and each will lean on the support of their kaitautoko."

"Fear and frustration will weed some out, but those who prevail find themselves struggling to decide whether to keep their horse or to take the money from the winning bid, when they all go up for adoption at a public auction.

"The horses need to meet the expectations of a hardcase but tough bunch of judges, who will look for the attributes of a great MÄori horse: Safe enough to carry kids and kuia, fast enough to fang it at the horse sports, yet brave enough to carry a pig and ride down the main street," says Michelle Lee.

THE TEAMS:

Te Reiwhati Tiakiwai rodeo champion, and hunter Boxer Shaw, the young guns of the challenge.

Tui Teka and Frank Hina, Tui the mokopuna of legendary entertainer Prince Tui Teka brings showmanship. Man of the land Frank brings grit.

Tuhimoana Aupouri, hill country station shepherd, and student vet nurse Alazay Manuel represent mana wÄhine.

Married couple Manaia and Marino Armstrong have faith and whÄnau.

EPISODIC BILLINGS:

WEDNESDAY 9 AUGUST 7.00 PM - EPISODE 1: The Round Up - Our teams meet in RuatÅrea to muster in the horses from the hills. It’s action stations as they herd up feral stallions for selection in the yards, and things get dicey in these confined spaces.

WEDNESDAY 16 AUGUST 7.00 PM - EPISODE 2: First Touch - With the horses in their new homes, it is time to get the all-important first touch. It is a tricky and sensitive moment. One horse does not make it.

WEDNESDAY 23 AUGUST 7.00 PM - EPISODE 3: RuÄtoki - The first stage of the competition in RuÄtoki, the first time in 30 days the teams have seen each other. What progress has been made? Along with the horse sports competition the Native Riders have their own 12 obstacle challenge.

WEDNESDAY 30 AUGUST 7.00 PM - EPISODE 4: The Northern Stage - The teams travel to the Far North, where Manaia and Marino host the next challenge. And with Cyclone Gabrielle closing in will they be able to finish the stage before a natural disaster strikes the country.

WEDNESDAY 6 SEPTEMBER 7.00 PM - EPISODE 5: A Cyclone Hits - Cyclone Gabrielle has bashed the upper north and east coasts of the North Island. All of the Native Ride teams have been affected. Will the teams be ready for the final stage in ÅpÅtiki? And are Tui, Frank and Te Kahuitara going to make it?

WEDNESDAY 13 SEPTEMBER 7.00 PM - EPISODE 6: ÅPÅTIKI - Grand final day in ÅpÅtiki at the Peggy McDonald Horse Sports Day. The Native Ride teams are prepared to show the people what they have achieved in the past 100 days. Will their hÅiho impress and and make top dollar in the live auction. And what has happened to Te Kahuitara?