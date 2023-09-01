Amila Drops debuts EP 'Life Changes'

Friday, 1 September, 2023 - 08:18

Today Kiwi/Chilean rising star Amila unveils her long-awaited debut EP, ‘Life Changes’.

The five-track EP's release coincides with the launch of Amila's latest single, ‘Love Language’, joining the lineup of Amila’s latest tracks including 'Break The Pattern', ‘Must Be A Dream’, 'Changes,' and an exciting new track, 'Missing Out.'

In a league of her own, Amila is known for fusing Spanish and English, as well as Chilean and Aotearoa cultures and sounds in an NZ pop first. ‘Life Changes’ showcases Amila’s diverse musical influences and unique artistic voice.

Amila (pronounced ‘a-meela’) says that ‘Life Changes’ is a reflection of her personal journey, and captures the essence of love and growth. Written during the challenges of Covid-19 lockdowns, the EP encapsulates the uncertainties and revelations of coming of age.

"Every line, every moment in this EP is a vulnerable reflection of who I am and where I have come from. I wear my heart on my sleeve, and I hope that authenticity resonates with people."

With her new track, ‘Love Language’, Amila chronicles the excitement and learnings that come with navigating being in love for the first time.

"Love Language is about when you can’t get someone out of your head, and you overthink every little moment and action," says Amila.

"It’s a dreamy track that sums up that exciting, all-encompassing feeling of infatuation."

‘Life Changes’ is a collection of sincere pop ballads and singalong anthems weaving together influences from raw 70s guitars, vibrant salsa anthems of Amila’s homeland, and the striking visuals and memorable lyrics of modern pop. Amila's music is influenced by the addictive, globalised sounds of artists like Steve Lacey, The Weeknd, Olivia Rodrigo, and Rosalía.

Hailing from Chile, Amila (Camila Roa Nunez) moved to New Zealand with her family when she was 7-years-old. Music provided a way for Spanish-speaking Amila to learn English and express herself as a newcomer to life and culture in Aotearoa.

The Life Changes EP features collaborations with fellow Aotearoa upcomers Rhys Rich and MACEY, and was produced by Dan Martin (‘35’ producer, 2022 Silver Scroll Award Winner).

On August 14, Amila performed at Government House to celebrate the FIFA Women’s World Cup with the South American teams. Tomorrow night (September 2nd), Amila will perform at Big Fan Studio for ‘Toi Tangata - A Night In Waiata’ - a celebration of Aotearoa-made music presented by Five AM and TAHI.