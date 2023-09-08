'He Rei Niho' released

|
Jordyn with a Why, releases her latest reo MÄori single ‘He Rei Niho’.
The single was funded by NZ On Air Music as part of the ‘New Music Single’ initiative and was written at the 2022 Reo MÄori Songhubs alongside Ruth Smith, Kawiti Waetford and Dan Martin.
Jordyn says the song is a full send celebration of MÄori steeze.
"I wanted to have an upbeat song that just completely embraces and celebrates our tÄera MÄori (MÄori style) and what we have to offer the world. It’s a pop funk jam that will get you vibing wherever you are."
The release of ‘He Rei Niho’ marks Jordyn’s 3rd single for 2023. The emerging artist was a finalist for 2023 Pacific Music Awards Auckland Council Best Pacific Female Artist and is a current finalist for the 2023 MÄori Music Awards Best Female Artist and Best Single as well as a Top 3 Finalist for the 2023 APRA Maioha Award.
