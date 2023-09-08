'He Rei Niho' released

Friday, 8 September, 2023 - 01:01

Jordyn with a Why, releases her latest reo MÄori single ‘He Rei Niho’.

The single was funded by NZ On Air Music as part of the ‘New Music Single’ initiative and was written at the 2022 Reo MÄori Songhubs alongside Ruth Smith, Kawiti Waetford and Dan Martin.

Jordyn says the song is a full send celebration of MÄori steeze.

"I wanted to have an upbeat song that just completely embraces and celebrates our tÄera MÄori (MÄori style) and what we have to offer the world. It’s a pop funk jam that will get you vibing wherever you are."

The release of ‘He Rei Niho’ marks Jordyn’s 3rd single for 2023. The emerging artist was a finalist for 2023 Pacific Music Awards Auckland Council Best Pacific Female Artist and is a current finalist for the 2023 MÄori Music Awards Best Female Artist and Best Single as well as a Top 3 Finalist for the 2023 APRA Maioha Award.