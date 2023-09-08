Whanau Marama NZIFF 2023 closes with epic post-Covid-19 return

Friday, 8 September, 2023 - 14:41

"We’re back!" is New Zealand Film Festival Trust Chair Catherine Fitzgerald’s wrap on the WhÄnau MÄrama New Zealand International Film Festival (NZIFF) 2023 season.

The festival closes this weekend with two centres - Matakana and Nelson - having their final screenings.

Highlights of the 2023 nationwide festival have included:

3752 hours, or 156 days, of non-stop viewing 100,000+ tickets sold 47 countries represented 31 venues and cinemas in 16 regions across the country screening films 89 filmmaker-in-kÅrero sessions 45 filmmakers travelling to screenings including six international guests 3319 school students participated in the NZIFF for Schools programme with the majority of tickets provided at no cost 16 Access screenings (low-sensory, open captions and audio-described)

"These are remarkable statistics," says Fitzgerald. "Our General Manager, Sally Woodfield, has led a fantastic and committed team to bring the film festival back from the uncertainty of the early pandemic days of 2020, 21 and 22 but headwinds remain."

Film Festival General Manager Sally Woodfield says, "While 2020 was a horror year for the cultural sector with work not able to be shown in theatres and for the film festival, a very small hybrid delivery, it was 2021 and early 2022 where it was more challenging and the economics just didn’t stack up."

The film festival was able to continue operating thanks, in very large part, to support from ManatÅ« Taonga Ministry of Culture and Heritage and Te Tumu Whakaata Taonga: The New Zealand Film Commission.

"We are, as I am sure most of our audience members are, extremely grateful for the support we and other arts organisations received over the last three years. Presenting the film festival requires financial certainty as ticket sales obviously don’t provide revenue until the film festival screenings are on sale," says Fitzgerald.

"It is so important that those who bought tickets know how grateful we are for their support of New Zealand’s world-class film festival. We also acknowledge that it has been an extremely difficult three years for creatives from across the sector, throughout Aotearoa, and around the world, many of whom earn very little income from their work," she says.

Among the favourite films at NZIFF 2023 were Anatomy of a Fall, Fallen Leaves, Past Lives, Perfect Days and Asteroid City. World premieres screened were Loop Track, Ms. Information, The Paragon, King Loser, Red Mole: A Romance, Grant Sheehan: Ghosts, Lights and Dreams, The Strangest of Angels, Building Bridges: Bill Youren’s Vision of Peace, Home Kills, and Billion Dollar Heist.

A highlight in Auckland was the return of Live Cinema - Charlie Chaplin’s silent film The Circus, with the soundtrack played live by the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra, was enjoyed by an audience of almost 1800 people.

Woodfield says that looking ahead, "we will be working very hard to secure and grow our sponsorship and philanthropic support. These continue to be challenging times, there is a misconception that everything is back to ‘normal’ and we are continuing to work on our five year recovery and rebuild approach."

"We have shown we can deliver in an extremely challenging environment; our aim now is to build on that success and re-secure the future of the film festival,’ she said.

Fitzgerald added, "we are part of how New Zealand shares its stories with the world and how the world shares its stories with us. This is how we build lasting relationships, build trust, build trade, build enterprise and enrich our communities. We look forward to being back from July to September next year to continue that mission."