Flicks kicks off new sports viewing guide in partnership with beIN Sports

Wednesday, 13 September, 2023 - 10:04

Flicks, leading cinema and streaming guide, is launching a new sports viewing guide to help Kiwis and Australians discover which streaming service is screening their favourite sports. The launch comes as highly-anticipated sporting events, the 2023 Rugby World Cup and 2023 Cricket World Cup, swing into action.

The new offering builds on Flicks’ long-running authority as a cinema, movies and streaming guide, as it helps solve the universal pain-point of not knowing what to watch and where to watch it.

The partnership with beIN is set to run for an initial three months, from September to November, to maximise on World Cup timings. Having recently become available in New Zealand as a standalone service, beIN is perfectly positioned to partner the launch and help Australian and Kiwi sports fans discover where they can watch the content they love.

Through beIN, this includes content from a range of different sporting codes, including UEFA Champions League and Europa League, among other offerings.

"New Zealanders and Australians are known for their love of sport and research into our users’ habits has consistently shown a cross-over interest between the movies and sport. By expanding our guide to include sports viewing information, we’ll be reaching a new demographic of users, and help them discover and stay up to date with the content they love," says Dan Michelle, Commercial Director at Flicks.

"When our users are deciding what to do on a Friday night, they’re often choosing between a night out at the cinema or staying in. If they’re staying in, it’s a choice between a show or watching a game. Our partnership with beIN is the perfect springboard to ensure our product gets into the hands of people who want their content discovery experience to be more easy and fun."

Visitors to Flicks’ New Zealand and Australian websites can seek sports viewing guides now.