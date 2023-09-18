Princess of country pop to star at Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park

Monday, 18 September, 2023 - 15:56

She shot to fame on The Voice Australia, toured with Keith Urban and Ed Sheeran, sold out her 17 stop NZ tour, she’s the toast of Nashville and the most streamed female country artist in Australasia - and in December she’ll be centre stage at the nation’s favourite Christmas celebration, Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park.

Country pop singer-songwriter Kaylee Bell will perform at the popular free event at the Auckland Domain on 9 December, joined by a cast of crowd favourites that includes Vince Harder, Ella Monnery, Lavina Williams, Tom Batchelor and Nyree Huyser.

Currently commuting between Nashville and Auckland, the chart-topping superstar will take top billing at the event she first appeared in back in 2007.

"Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park has been a huge part of my life for so many years," says Waimate born Kaylee. "From being part of the choir as a teenager, to performing as a soloist in 2016, to top billing at last year’s Christchurch show! My band and I are so excited to be headlining the Auckland show and can’t wait to celebrate Christmas with New Zealand in the very best way - on the big stage with lots of lights, great music and all the fun, energy, and joy of performing for a live Kiwi audience."

"I’m a huge Christmas fan," says Kaylee, "For me, Coca-Cola-Christmas in the Park signals the start of the countdown to Christmas and our fabulous Kiwi summer."

Creative director Dixon Nacey says, "We’re thrilled to have Kaylee and her band back to headline this year’s show. She’s a big part of the Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park whanau and she’s on the fast track to the big time. The audience are in for an amazing night of truly world-class Kiwi entertainment."

Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park will be held at the Auckland Domain on Saturday 9 December 2023. Ends