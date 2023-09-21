Jazz Thornton’s popular Hope Is Real podcast returns for second season - NZME

Thursday, 21 September, 2023 - 10:32

Following a hugely successful first season with tens of thousands of listeners and more than 127,000 downloads-, mental health advocate Jazz Thornton is back with a second season of her inspirational podcast, Hope Is Real, launching today through the ZM podcast network.

Jazz will introduce listeners to inspiring individuals from around the world, helping to normalise the conversation around mental health through their stories.

The season brings a local and international line-up of motivational guests including Kiwi comedian Eli Matthewson, American women's rugby player and TikTok sensation Ilona Maher, and Jazz's most requested guest to date - close friend and flatmate, Alicia.

Jazz says she is thrilled to be partnering with ZM and iHeartRadio once again, and re-engaging with her loyal podcast listeners, to do what she's passionate about-supporting young people worldwide to find hope in their everyday lives.

"The positive feedback I had on the first season of Hope is Real was truly amazing and it means a lot to me to be able to come back for a second season. I’m really looking forward to having some deep, at times confronting, important conversations with some incredible guests this season covering a range of topics including neurodivergence, body image and relationships.

"With this week being Mental Health Awareness Week, we're reminded of the importance of prioritising our mental health. I hope this season continues to give listeners a space where they can feel less alone, find inspiration, and embrace hope," she says.

Sam Collins, iHeartRadio Content Director emphasises the significance of delivering meaningful and supportive mental health content.

"Following the success of the first season, we are excited to have Jazz back for season two of Hope is Real. Jazz has a special ability to connect with her guests and her audience making for an extremely engaging podcast, which we’re really proud to be able to offer through our digital platforms," he says.

New episodes of Hope Is Real will be available every Thursday on iHeartRadio or wherever you get your podcasts.