Star conductor Gemma New leads NZSO for exciting concert line-up

Thursday, 21 September, 2023 - 16:50

Following a triumphant BBC Proms debut in London, New Zealand Symphony Orchestra Artistic Advisor and Principal Conductor Gemma New returns home for unmissable concert experiences in Auckland, Wellington, Dunedin and Hamilton from 27 October.

Poem of Ectstasy sees New lead the NZSO for peformances in each city of four groundbreaking early 20th century works, featuring acclaimed soprano Madeleine Pierard and NZSO flautist Bridget Douglas.

Poem of Ecstasy takes its title from Russian composer Alexander Scriabin’s masterpiece, cosmic in scope and described by the composer as "the joy of liberated action… a divine play of worlds."

For this extraordinary programme, the Orchestra also performs Claude Debussy’s Syrinx, Jean Sibelius’ Luonnotar and Maurice Ravel’s Daphnis et Chloé Suite No. 2.

Douglas takes the spotlight as soloist for the haunting Syrinx, while Pierard performs Sibelius’ exquisite tone poem.

"Working on Luonnotar has been a revelation for me," says Pierard, who this month performs Strauss’ Four Last Songs with the English National Ballet at Sadler’s Wells in London.

"I hadn’t known about Sibelius’ tone poems and this one is profoundly beautiful. It is a huge privilege and joy to finally be working with Gemma New. She’s a shining light in the classical music world, and we are so lucky to have her."

Douglas says she can’t wait to perform Syrinx, as Debussy was central in the development of modern flute repertoire.

"Syrinx was the first piece for solo flute by a major 20th-century composer and is considered an indispensable part of any flautist's repertoire. I've performed this work countless times and never get tired of it."

Poem of Ecstasy opens with New Zealand composer Kenneth Young’s feisty Dance, an audience favourite since its NZSO premiere in 1997.

New also conducts two NZSO concerts exclusively in Dunedin and Hamilton in November: Benjamin on Britten, featuring virtuoso violinist Benjamin Morrison, and Movie Magic: Best of John Williams as part of the NZSO’s three-day Immerse festival in each city.

New completes her NZSO Season 2024 concerts with Music of John Williams with Anne-Sophie Mutter in Auckland and Wellington on 17 and 18 November.