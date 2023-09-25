Exhibition exploring migrant identity at Te Atamira

Monday, 25 September, 2023 - 07:01

A Migrants Path is a collection of photographic portraits shining a light on the unique stories of migrant, immigrant and refugee groups in Aotearoa opens at Te Atamira, TÄhuna Queenstown’s art and culture centre, this week.

Created by Abhi Chinniah this exhibition documents the journey one takes when settling in Aotearoa from elsewhere, away from the notion of home and in search of belonging.

Photographed against a backdrop of Aotearoa's landscape, Abhi's portraits are coupled with the stories and lived experiences of her portrait sitters, treating audiences to layers of fine art portraiture and storytelling. Her work incorporates photography, music, dance, and storytelling, providing a candid depiction of migration stories, mental health, cultural identity and belonging.

This series evolves and expands on the themes found in Abhi’s earlier collections, A Migrant’s Path and Melanin Rising. The exhibition encompasses both documentary portraits and a series of fictional images entitled No. 13. They share a glimpse into her world through fictionalised characters she has written to tell a story of mental health.

This exhibition coincides with At the World's Edge festival, a leading classical music festival with events held at Te Atamira and across the district from 7 - 20 October 2023. The theme of this year’s festival is "exploration of identity, of cultural realms and dimensions yet to be explored, and of the binding sphere uniting us all - music" the themes reflected throughout Abhi Chinniah’s exhibition.

Curated by Lucy Jerram, A Migrant’s Path is welcomed to its first South Island exhibition. "Te Atamira are delighted to welcome Abhi and her works to Te WÄipounamu for the first time. TÄhuna Queenstown is home to 86 different cultures. This exhibition highlights the unique physical, emotional and mental journeys taken by different minority groups who make Aotearoa home."

The emotive images are printed at 1500 x 1000mm and are available for sale for the duration of the exhibition at Te Atamira.

A Migrant’s Path is showing from 29 September until 19 November 2023.