NZME launches innovative new iHeartRadio feature - Music Playlists

Monday, 25 September, 2023 - 09:06

Ever wondered what Mike Hosking’s top tunes are? Or Toni Street’s favourite bangers? What did Stacey Morrison get down to back in the day? Well, all is uncovered thanks to New Zealand Media and Entertainment’s digital audio platform iHeartRadio launching the brand-new Playlist feature.

Available via the iHeartRadio app and online, the Playlists feature provides Kiwis with access to thousands of carefully curated music playlists from the biggest local and international artists. With the launch of Playlists, iHeartRadio New Zealand has just got better. Now users have access to a huge variety of music, radio, and podcasts in one free audio app.

Playlists includes mood-specific content, as well as playlists curated by NZME’s well-known on-air hosts and radio stations, ensuring that users can find a playlist for every moment. The feature also allows listeners to seamlessly integrate songs from NZME’s music radio stations including ZM, The Hits, Flava, Coast, Radio Hauraki, and GOLD FM, via iHeartRadio New Zealand into their personal playlists.

Jason Winstanley, NZME Chief Radio Officer, emphasises how this new offering cements iHeartRadio as New Zealand’s premier digital audio platform.

"iHeartRadio is constantly evolving to provide the best digital audio experience possible. With Playlists, we’re taking a giant leap forward in ensuring that our audience have access to an unmatched variety of content, all in one convenient app. iHeartRadio now offers the best of radio, podcasts, and music free to all New Zealanders."

James Butcher, Head of Digital Audio at NZME, says the development will significantly enhance iHeartRadio listeners’ music experience.

"We are excited to introduce this innovative, free feature to further complement our iHeartRadio New Zealand offering. With Playlists, our audiences can explore pre-programmed playlists, diving into a world of music curated by a huge variety of talent including our very own radio brands and personalities. Whether it’s Mike Hosking’s Favourites, Toni Street's Every Night Is Girls Night or Stacey Morrisons Clubbing Back In The Day, there is a playlist for everyone.

"Listeners also have the power to create their own playlists. If they hear a song they love on the iHeartRadio app while streaming digital radio, they can add it to their playlist with ease," he says

Playlists can be found via the iHeartRadio app or the iHeartRadio website.