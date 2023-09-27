New musical sensation set to launch an Electronic Odyssey on Superyacht Sea Breeze III

Wednesday, 27 September, 2023 - 16:02

Get ready to embark on an extraordinary musical journey like no other as "The Admirals," a remarkable new band, joins forces with Boutique Superyachts and Mumm Champagne to present 'The Admirals' Electronic Odyssey. This exclusive event promises an unforgettable summer kick-off experience, taking place aboard the magnificent Boutique Superyachts - Sea Breeze III, moored in Auckland's Viaduct Harbour on Saturday, October 28th, 2023, with boarding at 4:30 pm for a sunset cruise from 5 pm to 8 pm.

"The Admirals" are the result of a serendipitous collaboration between musicians Andy Keys, Adam Stevenson, and Lewis McCullum. Born out of a chance sideshow following Synthony in the Snow, this trio has fused their talents to create a musical experience that is nothing short of a party-goer's dream. With a mesmerising blend of beats, keys, sax, guitars, and vocals, "The Admirals" are set to make waves in the music scene.

According to Adam Stevenson, the band's vocalist and guitarist, "We also have a deep inherent feeling that our style of playing is perfect for the sea. The collaboration with Charlotte Devereux on the Sea Breeze III was a natural fit, and we are looking forward to a great summer of parties and events."

Prepare to be transported to a musical paradise as "The Admirals" take the stage against the backdrop of the shimmering Hauraki Gulf. Andy Keys, a versatile musician with 15 years of experience, Lewis McCullum, one of New Zealand's most exciting and innovative musicians, and Adam Stevenson, fresh from a US tour with Capital Theatre, will come together to create an atmosphere that perfectly complements the stunning sea setting.

This one-of-a-kind event promises an electronic odyssey of house music and more, ensuring an unparalleled experience. As you sip on Mumm Champagne and savor delectable grazing platters, you'll immerse yourself in the immersive soundscape, guaranteeing a summer kickoff like no other.

Your ticket to this extraordinary experience includes:

- A 3 hour superyacht cruise from 5.00 pm to 8 pm.

- A glass of Mumm Champagne on arrival.

- Groove to the captivating beats of "The Admirals."

- Delectable grazing platters.

- Eftpos Bar onboard.

- Impeccable service from our professional crew and wait staff.

- An unforgettable electronic odyssey.

Early Bird Ticket until September 30th - $129.00

Standard Ticket from October 1st - $149.00

Don't miss your chance to be part of this historic musical event and kickstart your summer in unparalleled style with 'The Admirals' Electronic Odyssey. Get your tickets early and join us for an evening on our stunning Waitematā of music, champagne, and an unforgettable odyssey.