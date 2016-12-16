More pregnant women getting the care they need

Friday, 16 December, 2016 - 12:42

Health Minister Jonathan Coleman says a new report shows more pregnant women are getting earlier access to the services and support they need.

"We know that healthy mothers generally have healthy babies, and a mother who receives high quality care throughout pregnancy is well placed to provide the best possible start for her baby," says Dr Coleman.

"The New Zealand Maternity Clinical Indicators report shows significant improvement in a number of key areas.

"The percentage of pregnant women who engage early with maternity care is now 70 per cent, up from 57 per cent in 2009.

"Fewer pregnant women are identifying as smokers - a decrease to 12 per cent compared with 14 per cent in 2009. This means that 1,180 more babies were born to a non-smoking mother last year.

"Babies with growth restrictions are more prone to complications. The proportion of small babies born at term has fallen to 3.1 per cent from 3.5 per cent in 2009 - that’s around 400 fewer babies."

The New Zealand Maternity Clinical Indicators report covers 21 interventions and outcomes for women giving birth in 2015. The report helps DHBs to identify areas for review and improvement.

The report reinforces New Zealand’s internationally low intervention rates and demonstrates similar or better maternity outcomes in relation to many other comparable countries.