Scope Hypnosis offers free resource for quake affected kids

Friday, 16 December, 2016 - 12:52

Scope Hypnosis has launched a free resource for children affected by the recent earthquake.

Scope Hypnosis has released the Kids Quake Recovery MP3, which helps parents guide their children through the recovery process. According to Lisa Wheeler, founder of Scope Hypnosis, "I have been talking to parents whose children are feeling stressed about the events. Children with early trauma can turn into adults with unnecessary fears and phobias, so I wanted to provide some free help."

The Kids Quake Recovery MP3 has been downloaded more than 557 times since its release on the Scope Hypnosis website. More information can be found at http://scopehypnosis.com/.