Scope Hypnosis offers free resource for quake affected kids

|
[ login or create an account ]
Scope Hypnosis has launched a free resource for children affected by the recent earthquake.
Scope Hypnosis has released the Kids Quake Recovery MP3, which helps parents guide their children through the recovery process. According to Lisa Wheeler, founder of Scope Hypnosis, "I have been talking to parents whose children are feeling stressed about the events. Children with early trauma can turn into adults with unnecessary fears and phobias, so I wanted to provide some free help."
The Kids Quake Recovery MP3 has been downloaded more than 557 times since its release on the Scope Hypnosis website. More information can be found at http://scopehypnosis.com/.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.