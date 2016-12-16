Your local pharmacy can help this summer

Friday, 16 December, 2016 - 14:19

As the holiday season heats up, people are being reminded to pop into their local pharmacy for help on a broad range of medical issues.

The holidays are a time of fun and relaxation but can also be a time when accidents occur. Usual routines can be disrupted so if you have missed or forgotten your medication, or have had a medical mishap, talk to a pharmacist for advice. As always, they will refer you on to a local doctor or other health practitioner when needed.

Pharmacists can offer help and advice in an array of situations said Pharmacy on Cameron pharmacist/director Faheem Musa.

"Community pharmacists can provide a wide range of medicines to treat a variety of conditions," said Mr Musa. "These include: sunburn, sprains, grazes, strains, minor skin infections, gout attacks, conjunctivitis, urinary tract infections, vaginal thrush, migraines, mild eczema, fungal infections (such as athlete's foot and ringworm), diarrhoea, vomiting, constipation, scabies, mouth ulcers, cold sores, indigestion/heartburn, hay fever and head lice.

"Some pharmacists are even authorised to sell the emergency contraceptive pill under certain circumstances."

Mr Musa added that people should ensure they had a good supply of their medicines over the Christmas and New Year period; getting new prescriptions from their doctor, and picking up their repeats. Those who are going away should also make sure they have a list of their medicines with them, including doses.

If you lose your medications, again, a local pharmacy could help.

"Under special circumstances, pharmacists can provide an emergency three-day supply of medicines if you lose them, provided you have written proof that your doctor has prescribed them for you," said Mr Musa. "This is not subsidised by the government so there is a charge for each medicine."

People are reminded that they should never share their medicines, no matter how similar another person's symptoms are to theirs.

"Do not share your medicines," said Mr Musa. "Medicines can have serious side effects - and how would you feel if you shared your medicines with someone and they suffered a bad allergic reaction?"

People are advised to phone their local community pharmacy for opening hours over the holiday season.

- Visit your community pharmacy for expert healthcare and advice

- Stock up on your medicines for the holiday period

- If you lose your medications, try your local pharmacy

- Never share your medicines