Alliance South announces Community Health Council members

Friday, 16 December, 2016 - 14:07

Local communities, whÄnau and patients will have an even stronger voice within the health system, thanks to a newly appointed Community Health Council in the Southern district.

Six community representatives with expertise in community development, education and healthcare, including mental health and women’s health, have been selected for the Council and will help to provide input on health service planning, delivery and strategies.

The new Community Health Council members are Martin Burke, Ilka Fedor and Paula Waby of Dunedin, Bronwyn Grant from Gore, Lesley Gray from Invercargill and Russell MacPherson from Winton. (Brief bios attached.) Two other members will be appointed before the first meeting on Thursday, 9 February to ensure MÄori are represented from the start. Four additional members will be appointed later, within the first year. These appointments, which will bring total membership to 12, will address any gaps in knowledge and representation on the Council. Associate Professor Sarah Derrett has been appointed as the establishment Chair of the Council for the first year.

More than 80 applications were received for the Community Health Council, which was advertised in October. Representatives were chosen by a selection panel comprised of independent community leaders, Iwi Governance, University of Otago and Southern DHB.

"We were very pleased with the response and the quality of applications we received made choosing members extremely challenging," said Southern DHB Interim Chief Executive Chris Fleming. "The level of interest in the Community Health Council is indicative of just how crucially important healthcare is to the people of Otago and Southland and we are very grateful to all those who put their names forward for consideration."

Alliance South Chair, Professor Robin Gauld, says the Community Health Council is another example of health providers in the district working together to ensure healthcare services are sustainable, accessible, and meet the future needs of the people in the district. "Alliance South is pleased to have helped make the Community Health Council a reality in the Southern district and we look forward to their contribution."