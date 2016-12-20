Hawke's Bay DHB first to offer free bus passes for outpatients

Tuesday, 20 December, 2016 - 10:16

Hawke’s Bay people needing to get to and from outpatient appointments at Hawke’s Bay Hospital or Napier Health will be able to catch a bus anywhere on the GoBay bus network, for free, from 1 January 2017, thanks to Hawke’s Bay District Health Board (HBDHB).

The DHB announced its fully-funded transport initiative today saying it believed it was the first DHB in the country to offer a free public transport service for outpatients, including their carer or support person. Children aged under five years already travel free.

HBDHB Chief Operating Officer, Sharon Mason, said the decision to fund bus fares for outpatients was another positive step toward its Go Well initiative - encouraging people to consider alternative forms of transport that delivered them to the door of the hospital or health centre.

It would also aide the DHB’s efforts to curb health inequities by the simple fact that it will not cost a patient anything to attend their outpatient appointments because there will be a free transport option, she said.

From 1 January locals will simply need to show a GoBay bus driver their HBDHB appointment card or text reminder to get on a bus for free. A caregiver or support person of the outpatient attending an appointment will also be exempt from paying a bus fare.

Mrs Mason said the agreement with Hawke’s Bay Regional Council’s GoBay bus network will cost HBDHB about $35,000 per year.

"We think it is money well spent and is a great example of the DHB and Hawke’s Bay Regional Council working together to improve services for the public," she said.

Meanwhile, HBDHB is also working through the details of its free GP visits for under 18-year-olds - another ‘first’ nationally that its Board approved late last month.

The DHB, in an effort to make access to doctors easier, particularly among Maori and Pacific youth, is working with practices to see which ones want to be part of the free visits for under 18-year-old scheme.

A full list is expected to be made public at the end of March 2017 and be will be widely publicised.