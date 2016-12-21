Local author donates to Tauranga Hospital's Children's Ward

Wednesday, 21 December, 2016 - 10:55

Donating 40 of her books to Tauranga Hospital’s Children’s Ward is a dream come true says one local author.

Tauranga children’s author Kimaya Kim Donaldson visited the ward recently to hand over the special Christmas gifts to Play Specialist Debbie McDougall.

"This is a dream come true to have my books here," said Kimaya. "It fills my heart up to overflowing because this is where they belong. It’s fantastic."

The books have been purchased by sponsors who, each year, then decide where they should be donated. In previous years they had been donated to Auckland’s Starship Hospital.

"The books are so uplifting, especially the energy of the colours," added Kimaya, who has been a children’s author for 14 years but also engages in therapeutic work with children and parents. "A lot of the themes within the books are about self-awareness, emotional understanding and empowerment. It brings the children to a really grounded, centred perspective but in a fun way.

"Families having unwell children at this time of year puts a lot of pressure on them and I hope my books can help them in some small way," she said.

Caption: Children's author Kimaya Kim Donaldson reads to two-year-old Isla King at the Tauranga Hospital's Children's Ward.