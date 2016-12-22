GAS Omapere is proudly tobacco-free

Thursday, 22 December, 2016 - 14:44

Congratulations to Taryn and Joeseph Taurima of GAS Omapere in the Hokianga who have made the courageous decision not to sell tobacco products.

"I’m really pleased that we have finally agreed to do away with the horrid things. Very glad to be encouraging our community to be healthier with their choices and to show our kids especially that there are other choices," says Taryn Taurima.

Taryn and Joeseph were acknowledged by Northland District Health Board and Cancer Society Northland with the presentation of a Tobacco-free Retailer Award for their decision to no longer sell tobacco products. Northland District Health Board Smokefree Advisor, Bridget Rowse says, "Omapere in the Hokianga is one of the areas in Northland with the highest smoking rates, 34 percent compared to 19.1 percent for Northland and 15 percent nationally, so it is really encouraging to see people within the community actively trying to get tobacco out of their community."

"Our four children are the biggest motivating factor behind our decision to no longer sell tobacco products and they think we are really cool because of it," said Taryn.

"Not selling tobacco releases a lot of cashflow for the business to invest in other items as our stock levels at this time of the year, quadruple. We have been able to buy more items, increase our quantities and add greater variety and choice to our stock levels, which have much better margins than tobacco," continues Taryn.

GAS Omapere have also opened Omaparadise Café on the same site and now plan to make the outdoor dining area Smokefree too.

Northland DHB and Cancer Society Northland is encouraging other retailers to become tobacco-free. In Northland there are now 23 Tobacco-free retailers, with 51 nationwide.