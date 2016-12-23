Medical emergency: When, and when not to, attend ED

Friday, 23 December, 2016 - 11:40

Hospital Emergency Departments (EDs) assess and treat patients who have serious injuries or illnesses. Over the Christmas/New Year period they are especially busy.

Time is critical in an ED and patients are seen in the order of the seriousness of their condition, not in the order they arrive. Those who attend with minor ailments, which could be treated by a GP (doctor), can expect to wait a long time.

Many medical problems can be treated by an alternative source including GPs, pharmacies and dentists. The advice is always to use them when you can.

If you’re unsure whether your condition is an emergency phone your GP’s number, any time of the day or night. If your GP is not available your call will be automatically redirected to a registered nurse who will give you the health advice you need. Remember, call your GP 24/7.

Visitors to the Western Bay, or those who are not registered with a GP, can call 0800 367 432584 (0800 forhealth). Visitors to the Eastern Bay, or those who are not registered with a GP, should call 07 306 2360.

So when should you attend ED and when should you seek treatment elsewhere?

What is a medical emergency? (Attend ED)

- Someone has difficulty breathing.

- Someone has chest pain. This can feel like a ‘weight’ or a ‘squeezing feeling’ in your chest.

- Someone fainting or being unconscious.

- Someone may have had a stroke. They may have suddenly gone weak, their vision has changed, they are dizzy or have difficulty talking.

- Someone has severe pain anywhere.

- Someone has bleeding that won’t stop.

- There’s been a car crash and people are injured.

What is not an emergency? (Do not attend ED)

- Generally being unwell - unless you have some of the symptoms listed above.

- Minor injuries like sprains or small cuts - provided they’re not bleeding uncontrollably.

- Minor burns - burns that are smaller than twice the size of your hand.

- Coughs or colds.

- If you need to report something that's not a medical emergency, you should contact your GP (doctor).