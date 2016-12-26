Food safety: Clean, cook, cover, chill

Monday, 26 December, 2016 - 00:51

There are four things that we must consider when handling any food:

Clean, Cook, Cover, Chill - the 4Cs of Food Hygiene

- Clean

Make sure your hands are clean before you do any food preparation.

This does not mean a quick flick under running water, it means a good scrub with soapy water.

Did you know the ideal length of time to wash your hands is around the same length of time it takes to sing "happy birthday" twice?

Don’t forget to thoroughly dry your hands as well - on a clean hand towel (not the tea towel).

It is also important to make sure your utensils are clean. Chopping boards need to be scrubbed under hot water in between preparing raw and cooked foods; better still a separate board and utensils should be used for raw and cooked food.

Keep dish cloths clean - soak them in bleach or put them on a rack in the dishwasher on a regular basis.

- Cook

Chicken, mince-based foods and sausages need to be cooked thoroughly.

After cooking they should not still be pink - any juices from the chicken should be clear.

If using these meats on the BBQ you should pre-cook them first in the microwave or pre-boil the sausages.

Do not put the cooked meat back on the plate that had the raw food on it as this leads to cross contamination with bacteria from the raw meat.

If you are starting off with frozen meat then allow time for this to thaw. Meat should be defrosted in the fridge before cooking and it should not be left sitting on the bench all day to thaw in our summer heat. This means that if you have a frozen turkey you need to take it out of the freezer before Christmas Eve - allow 24 hours for each 2-2.5 kg of weight.

If you are re-heating leftovers then make sure they are steaming hot all the way through. It is just as important that the meat is thoroughly defrosted before cooking.

Always test the temperature in the thickest part or the middle part of the item being cooked as you need to make sure it is hot and well cooked all the way through.

- Cover

Foods stored in the fridge should be covered.

Always make sure that raw and cooked foods are stored separately in the fridge.

Raw foods should be stored at the bottom of the fridge so that any juices that leak out cannot drip down to cooked foods. Cover food while not in use to protect it from insects, especially flies.

- Chill

Bacteria thrives at room temperature.

Food needs to be kept well chilled or very hot.

See the comments below on how to safely store your left overs.

Consider packing a chilly bin in the back of the car for transporting high risk foods home from the supermarket.

If you are taking food to a picnic or barbecue, keep it cold by transporting and storing it in a chilly bin.

If you are camping, ensure you have some way of keeping food cool.