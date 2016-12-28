ED swells under pressure from holidaymakers

Wednesday, 28 December, 2016 - 15:15

Holidaymakers are flooding into Hawke’s Bay Hospital’s Emergency Department with non-urgent medical conditions and are encouraged to first seek help from an accident and medical centre or pharmacy.

Hawke’s Bay Hospital Emergency Department consultant, Dr Scott Boyes, said holidaymakers could wait hours to be seen if they turned up to ED with non-urgent conditions such as allergy-related issues, foodborne gastro illness from poor food preparation or cooking, as well as conjunctivitis and minor cuts or bruises.

"At this time of year, extra pressure is placed on emergency departments and it’s very important ED is left to treat those requiring urgent medical care and life threatening conditions," Dr Boyes said.

"Over the past three days we have seen a significant number of people present with non-urgent health complaints that could have been managed appropriately and more timely by a GP, pharmacist or after hours medical centre.

"We urge people to please leave ED for emergencies only so that we can focus on those requiring emergency healthcare," he said.

Holidaymakers and locals can call 0800 33 88 99 for contact and address information to local accident and medical centres that will be open to assist with non-urgent care. People can also call Healthline 24/7 for free advice on 0800 611 116. In an emergency dial 111.

Food Safety Tips

Warmer weather offers the perfect conditions for bacteria, viruses and parasites in food.

Simple tips included:

Washing hands thoroughly before food handling

Defrost any frozen foods thoroughly before cooking

Have one set of utensils for raw meat and poultry and another for cooked foods.

Precook chicken, meat patties and sausages before going on BBQ to ensure they

are thoroughly cooked through.

Don’t use the same plate to transport raw and cooked foods.

Extra care should also be taken with any leftover food.

Refrigerate or freeze any leftovers within two hours of their preparation

Don’t reheat leftovers more than once

Eat leftovers within two days.